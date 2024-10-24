Eric Roberts Details How 'Loss of Relationship' with Daughter Emma Roberts Affected Him; 'There's Not a Pain, There's...'

Eric Roberts recalled going through the toughest time of his life. The Oscar-nominated actor reflected on his bond with his daughter, Emma Roberts, while also describing the loss of his relationship with the actress.

During his appearance on the Inside of You podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, Roberts talked about the tough chapter of his life by stating that he realized what he had lost after the birth of his grandchild, who looks exactly like the actress.

Detailing the difficult phase of his life, Robert stated to the podcast host, "Probably the loss of relationship with my daughter.” He went on to add, "There's not a pain; there's a sadness for the most likely misunderstanding is what I'll have forever because we're human."

Speaking about the reworking of his relationship with Emma Roberts, he said that it majorly took place after the birth of his granddaughter. He revealed to the podcaster, "I started accepting that about myself with the birth of my grandchildren.”

He went on to state, "Especially the five-year-old. She was first, and she was a girl, so very vulnerable to me, and took a liking to me at two, two-and-a-half, in a very strong way, and named my wife 'Famma,' and we're all very close. So that, and she also looks like Emma. Same coloring. And so it reminds me of what I didn't have."

The actor previously shared the details of his relationship with his daughter in the latest memoir release, Runway Train: Or the Story of My Life so Far. While Roberts claimed to love his daughter with all that he has, the actor also shared that he has his own weaknesses.

The Hollywood star mentioned in his memoir that he couldn’t handle the pressure of being a father in Emma’s growing-up days. Now that the actress is a mother herself, he realizes what he missed in his life.

Roberts, further in his book, shared that after splitting up from Kelly Cunningham, The Dark Knight star did not even fight to seek the solo custody of his daughter. The excerpts from the memoir stated that the actor “never saw myself as someone who deserved to have physical custody of Emma, not in a million years.”

Previously in an episode of the podcast, Eric Roberts mentioned that he has been catching up with his daughter’s work and is immensely proud of her.

Emma Roberts last appeared in the Prime Video original film, Space Cadet.

