Who Has Hailey Bieber Been With? Everything to Know About Her Dating History Amid Her First Child With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber just welcomed her son with Justin Bieber, and the internet is rejoicing over the little family. Many are also curious about Mrs. Bieber’s dating life now that she’s a settled and married woman.

Looking at her dating history, it's clear that her story began and ended with Justin Bieber, but not quite in the way you might think! Here’s a list of all the people Hailey Bieber has dated.

Justin Bieber

As fate would have it, Hailey and Justin dated as teenagers. They were first introduced during a 2009 meet-and-greet event, and their friendship soon turned into something more.

The duo were photographed together at the 2011 premiere of Bieber's Never Say Never biopic. They went on dates and made their romance on social media official. However, they eventually split.

Fortunately, their separation was only temporary. In 2018, Justin proposed to Hailey, leading to their whirlwind romance and eventual marriage.

Drake

Hailey and Drake’s relationship is a mystery and fans still haven’t been able to determine if they dated or not. The two were spotted in May 2016 having dinner after connecting during Drake’s Memorial Party.

What sparked the dating rumors was Drake being seen with a necklace that had Hailey’s initials on it. Back then, PEOPLE reported that they were casually seeing each other.

They were also seen at other parties and were even at different places together, but they still didn’t confirm anything. So, fans aren’t 100 percent sure if they seriously dated.

Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson was linked with Hailey in 2017 when TMZ spotted them together. However, there is little evidence to suggest whether they dated seriously or even casually. It’s quite possible that they were just friends.

Cameron Dallas

Cameron Dallas, a fellow model and YouTuber, briefly dated Hailey. Although their relationship didn’t last long, it was reportedly quite serious, as he met her parents according to an Elle U.K. profile.

Their relationship makes sense given that they were both signed with IMG and moved in similar social circles. However, it wasn’t meant to be. Rumors suggest that their relationship barely lasted more than a month.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Hailey’s relationship hasn’t been officially confirmed, as neither has publicly admitted to it. Different sources and accounts offer varying perspectives on their relationship.

Some reports claim they were seen holding hands frequently, while others insist they were just friends. Many find the ‘just friends’ narrative hard to believe, especially considering the 2018 Met Gala, where Hailey asked Shawn to be her date.

Unfortunately, whatever romance they may have had fizzled out shortly afterward. Mendes doesn’t seem to mind, though.

Back With Bieber

After two years apart, Justin and Hailey rekindled their relationship. Their love story took off—there were dates in Brooklyn, hand-holding in New York, and a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

Justin surprised everyone by proposing to Hailey just a month into their renewed romance. Now, as they welcome their first child together, their happiness is evident to all.

