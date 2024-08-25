What Is The Meaning Of Hailey Bieber's Middle Name? Find Out As She Welcomes Son Jack Blues With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber, originally Hailey Rhode Baldwin, shares a deep connection with Greek mythology. The 26-year-old model and beauty entrepreneur revealed that her middle name Rhode was inspired by stories of ancient Greece. She discovered that it comes from Rhode, a sea-nymph daughter of Poseidon, the god of the ocean. This Rhode was also married to the sun god Helios. According to some legends, their union resulted in the birth of the Greek island of Rhodes.

It started early for Hailey who revealed she was fascinated by them. Her skincare brand launched in 2022 is even named after her own middle name. She stated: “If you go back, back, back and look, it comes from that.”

Her love for mythology began in her school years. When she was 18 years old she often spoke about Greek myths. In 2015 she even recommended Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey as travel reads. Describing how much loved these gods and goddesses’ ideas and stories were her words that it was her favorite thing she learned in school. She was just so obsessed with the ideas and the stories of these gods and goddesses.

She grew up in NY where she attended homeschooling from eighth grade till its completion in twelfth grade when she left home at seventeen years old eager to start a journey on her own Reflecting on this time GQ says that she couldn’t wait to be an adult.

However today as long as Hailey is with Justin Bieber, her husband or dogs, she feels at home wherever they may be. She explains, “Home to me feels like I can be anywhere. As long as I’m with my dogs and my husband, I’m good. I can make home out of that anywhere.”