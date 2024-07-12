Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian sets Internet on fire in red shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra

The grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has not been short of expectations, as it unveiled a who-is-who list of guests hailing from all corners of the world. Among these honorable guests, reality show star and social network queen Kim Kardashian has arrived, adding a tint of fabulous luxury and glam to the celebrations.

Well-known internationally for her dazzling dress style, Kim Kardashian is no less than a fashion icon and has always been in the limelight for her glamorous dressing sense, whether for formal occasions or casual outfits. However, at the most recent Ambani-Merchant wedding event, she surprised almost everybody by wearing a red saree representing Indian Culture.

Kim Kardashian in a red saree

For the occasion, Kim Kardashian wore a red saree meticulously crafted by Manish Malhotra with exquisite details. Her ensemble featured a short shimmery blouse with a plunging neckline and off-shoulder sleeves adorned with red tassels, adding a playful twist to her saree.

The highlight of her ensemble was the mermaid skirt of the saree, which boasted intricate tonal and sequin embroidery, making the skirt shine. The craftsmanship and attention to detail in the skirt added luxurious texture, and the trail at the back of the skirt gave it a royal appeal.

Advertisement

Kim elegantly draped the pallu of the saree, allowing it to cascade gracefully from her back, further enhancing her appearance and the regal aura of her outfit.

Kim Kardashian’s accessories and glam

For accessories, Kim Kardashian chose pieces that added a touch of luxury without overpowering with an exquisite saree. She adorned herself with a tiered diamond necklace that cascaded elegantly around her neck and accentuated her neckline. Complementing this was a sleek diamond maang tikka, which added a traditional touch to her ensemble.

In terms of makeup, she opted for a radiant base to enhance her features while maintaining the overall elegance of her look. The brown lipstick added warmth to her lips, perfectly complementing the rich tones of her saree. Kim’s cheeks were delicately blushed, adding a hint of color to her make-up palette. Her makeup also featured kohl-rimmed eyes, which gave her an intense gaze. Her long hair, left open and in loose waves, framed her face elegantly.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian's attendance at the marriage of the Ambani-Merchant duo is not just a fashion statement; it also showcased her ability to infuse various cultural aspects into her unique tastes. Through her selection of jewelry pieces and makeup, she managed to create a balance between conventional and modern. This moment is one for the books.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant DITCHES red as she picks AJSK custom-made Panetar lehenga- the Gujarati tradition of brides; look decoded