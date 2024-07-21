Aishwarya Rai becomes the ultimate muse behind Kardashian sisters' breathtaking looks at Anant and Radhika’s wedding

The wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can be considered as nothing less than a lavish spectacle that drew people from all over the world. From all the celebrities, The Kardashians’ Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shined bright in stunning Indian outfits. Their trip to India became the subject of discussion across the country and now, the details behind their impeccable styling have been revealed by Kim’s stylist, Dani Levi.

In a recent video shared by their stylist Dani Levi, she revealed the inspiration behind the Kardashian sisters’ styling and her muse for the project was the epitome of Indian beauty and grace Aishwarya Rai.

Dani Levi’s inspiration behind Kardashian sisters Indian outfits

The fashion statements that Aishwarya Rai has delivered through her films and events have in fact turned her into an international fashion icon more especially in India. Many times, the actress with her outfits has proved that she can naturally incorporate traditional Indian elements combined with the modern design, making her the perfect muse for the extravagant wedding.

Levi revealed that the choice to collaborate with Manish Malhotra was a strategic one, given Manish’s extensive history of working with Aishwarya Rai. The renowned designer crafted many of Rai’s iconic looks on screen and off-screen.

Levi also stressed the need to pay homage to the Indian culture and standards when dressing the Kardashian sisters. She got assistance from big fashion icons like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani, which further made sure that the dresses were Indian inspired; however, they had more of today’s chic and feminine twists on the traditional sarees and lehengas, thus offering the best of both worlds – culture and fashion.

Kardashian sisters jewels

As every Kardashian’s appearance is perfect, it cannot be completed without some exquisite jewelry. All the accessories for the occasion were created by Lorrain Schwartz. Its elements were sparkling diamonds, pearls, and crystals that contributed to a fabulous look of the sisters.

One that caught attention was the nose ring that Levi stated to be completely her favorite. The nose ring, as well as the other beautiful accessories, added to the glamor, thus making the sisters stand out in elegance and class.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's outfits at the Ambani wedding showed off the charm of mixing fashion from different cultures. Aishwarya Rai inspired their looks, which designers like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani brought to life.

The Kardashian sisters' clothes proved how well different cultural styles can blend. Lorrain Schwartz's sparkling jewelry made their looks even more eye-catching, turning them into one of the main attractions at the star-filled event.

The Kardashian sisters' eye-popping outfits at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding raised the bar for mixed-culture fashion. They showed how to combine traditional Indian clothes with modern Hollywood glitz.

By honoring Indian culture and adding their own flair, Kim and Khloe Kardashian created fashion moments people won't forget. Their looks made a big splash on the world stage.

