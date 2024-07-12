Kardashian sisters’ Mumbai airport looks: Kim wears a nude bodycon maxi dress and Khloe picks classic blue jeans

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are global fashion connoisseurs who have built an empire with their sought-after signature styles. So naturally, their recent arrival in Mumbai to attend the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was bound to create a buzz.

As they arrived in Mumbai, the sisters were spotted sporting their distinct style sensibilities. Kim went with her go-to bodycon dress and Khloe kept it simple with blue jeans and a tee. Here’s everything you need to know about their minimalistic yet oh-so-stylish airport looks.

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a chic cowl-neck nude bodycon dress

The OG queen of bodycon dresses and shapewear enthusiast chose a fitted maxi dress in her all-time-favorite nude shade, which cinched her waist and had a halter neckline with a cowl at the front. Kim’s bodycon dress was backless and had a slitted bottom. The plunging cowl gave her monochromatic outfit a touch of effortless sophistication, whereas the bodycon silhouette hugged her hourglass figure like a dream

For her hair and casual glam, Kim sported a severe, slicked-back bun and sumptuous muted nude pout. She completed the look with matching heels and a pair of oversized black sunglasses, radiating confidence and sultry elegance as she arrived at the private airport shielded by umbrellas and surrounded by paparazzi.

Khloe Kardashian chose the classic white tee and blue jeans, paired with a Birkin

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian opted for a cool and comfy denim airport look that never fails. She rocked a pair of flattering high-waisted light blue jeans with frayed and dark-washed patchwork. It was paired with a plain white t-shirt short sleeves and a cropped length that showcased her enviable abs.

Advertisement

Khloe carried a rare and ultra-luxe pastel sky blue croc leather Hermès Birkin 30 that perfectly complemented her denim pants. Her long and sleek blonde hair was kept loose and she too completed her airport attire with a dainty gold pendant necklace and oversized black shades like her sister.

The Kardashian sisters’ understated choices and flawless beauty not only set the bar high for airport style but also perfectly captured their signature styles. While Kim has single-handedly made bodycon silhouettes a trend that just keeps on giving, Khloe is adored for her laid-back yet elevated street-style looks. No doubt that the renowned siblings excel at commanding attention through their fashion prowess no matter which part of the globe they go to.

As the dynamic duo land in Mumbai, fans and fashion enthusiasts are super excited to witness the Hollywood charm they bring to Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding celebrations. All eyes will be on Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to see the show-stopping looks they choose for the final round of festivities that honor Anant and Radhika’s union.

Advertisement

Which Kardashian-approved airport look do you love? Comment now to share your favorite.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant mehendi: Shloka Mehta blends tradition and fashion in House Of Masaba saree worth Rs 60k with Nani’s jewelry