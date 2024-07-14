Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Abdu Rozik's majestic moment with Kim Kardashian

Abdu Rozik became popular through his stint on controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. The social media influencer frequently visits India and returns whenever he gets the chance. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Recently, Abdu also attended the wedding and shared a moment with Kim Kardashian.

Abdu Rozik strikes a pose with Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

In the pictures, Abdu and Kim were seen happily posing together, adding to the glamour of the occasion.

For the wedding of Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, Kim, known for her fashion sense, looked stunning in a traditional blush-colored lehenga accessorized with a diamond necklace, nose chain, earrings, and headpiece, exuding an ethereal charm. While Abdu was seen wearing a traditional Arabic men’s cloak.

According to reports, the Kardashian sisters are staying at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Their presence has sparked a flurry of videos and photos circulating on social media. Kim and Khloe have been sharing glimpses of their visit to India on social media.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a majestic ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. Anant, the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, wed Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Following a 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, the couple will host a 'Mangal Utsav' or wedding reception on July 14, followed by another reception on July 15.

More about Abdu Rozik

For those unfamiliar, Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani singer who gained widespread recognition for his participation in Bigg Boss 16. During his stint on the show, he was part of the Mandali gang, alongside Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. He made a strong bond with Shiv.

Speaking about his personal life, the singer announced his engagement to Amira in May of this year. Their wedding, planned for July, was recently postponed due to his boxing match.

