Who Is Jaylen Durham On The Voice Season 26? All We Know About Teen Singer As Gwen Stefani Saves Him Using Coach Replay Button

The Voice season 26 is full of surprises! A 14-year-old boy whose name was Jaylen Durham swept everyone off of their feet while auditioning on the show. The 14-year-old, who didn't get any turns from the judge, eventually got one from Gwen Stefani, who used the new feature on the show, the Coach Replay button.

Jaylen impressed everyone by performing the song, Listen by Beyonce. This was so beautifully done that Stefani thought it was a “35-year-old woman” who sang the song, which another coach, Snoop Dogg agreed on.

His brilliant talent has surely taken a lot of hard work because he has been doing it since he was two years old, per Entertainment Weekly. He reportedly garnered virality when he was 12 and also ended up winning Amateur Night at Showtime at the Apollo after that, so it was safe to say that he knew what he was doing onstage.

To everyone’s surprise, none of the judges pressed the button to turn around. It appeared that he took the rejection like a champ, but his mother, Jessica seemed sad when the coach's seats did not turn.

But it was all changed by Stefani who had a change of heart. And she was utterly surprised after seeing a teenage boy perform with such brilliance.

Advertisement

Other coaches were also surprised after they saw who performed the track. Michael Buble expressed that he was a “great singer” but one can imagine how “great” Jaylen will be in the coming years. The Coach Replay Button made one more memorable incident on the show. When Kendall Eugene appeared to audition in a previous episode, he faced the same situation as Jaylen by not getting any turnarounds.

Luckily for him, Reba McEntire changed her mind and utilized the button. She expressed about not understanding why she did not turn around initially while he auditioned.

This beautiful moment turned very emotional as Eugene broke down in tears because of this unbelievable twist. Dogg can be seen telling fellow coaches, “When I see a man cry, it makes me cry.”

You can catch season 26 of The Voice on NBC on Mondays.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Lifers? All We Know About Kim Kardashian's Low-Key Friends Group