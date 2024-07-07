Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Husband Blake Shelton As They Celebrate Their 3-Year Anniversary; See Here

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marked their third wedding anniversary on July 3, 2024, with a moving ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. This happy milestone marked the end of their five-year journey, which began with dating, ended with engagement, and culminated in marriage.

On Instagram, the celebrities shared their joy and reflected on their special day and relationship. Fans who value their relationship were moved by the intimate celebration, which highlighted their unwavering dedication.

Gwen Stefani celebrates her anniversary with Blake Shelton

The 54-year-old No Doubt rocker Gwen Stefani recently posted a heartfelt message about her 48-year-old husband Blake Shelton. The caption for the six wedding day photos she shared read, "July 3, 2021, it has always been you." In addition, Stefani shared this again on her Instagram Story.

The first image shows the newlyweds kissing in front of a grand five-tiered wedding cake adorned with intricate hand pipework and surrounded by white roses. The second photo is a black-and-white portrait of Shelton and Stefani at the altar.

In another tender moment, Shelton kisses Stefani on the cheek as they stand outside at sunset. Stefani wears a shorter white reception dress, fishnet tights, high heeled boots, and a large bow on her head in the black-and-white photo below. The fifth photograph shows Shelton and Stefani in what appears to be a golf cart, with Stefani smiling broadly and holding her bouquet aloft as her new husband drives.

Advertisement

The final photo shows the married couple with Stefani's three sons, Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston, whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. 2015 marked the end of the former couple's nearly 13-year marriage.

Anniversary celebration and wedding memories

Stefani accessorized her custom Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a cross necklace, sparkling earrings, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, and a high-low tulle skirt for her wedding to Shelton. Shelton, on the other hand, dressed in a white shirt, black vest, and white bow tie, topped with a black tuxedo jacket. He wore blue jeans instead of the formal tuxedo, staying true to his country's heritage.

Within an hour, Stefani's anniversary post had received over 100,000 likes. The carousel was set to the tune of "Purple Irises," Stefani and Shelton's most recent duet, which they performed at the 2024 ACM Awards in May.

The two were a couple goals all night, walking the carpet together and laughing, dancing, and flirting with each other throughout their performance. Shelton also commemorated his three-year wedding anniversary with Stefani on Instagram.

Advertisement

Blake Shelton marked his anniversary with Gwen Stefani by sharing a heartfelt selfie on Instagram. Carson Daly officiate their wedding ceremony, a touching tribute to their transition from The Voice colleagues in 2014 to life partners.

While Shelton was previously married to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, from 2003 to 2006, Stefani had already been married to the Bush frontman.

After that, in 2011, he wed Miranda Lambert; however, their four-year marriage ended in divorce in 2015. On the tenth anniversary of their initial encounter, Shelton discussed with ET in April how much his life had changed.

ALSO READ: Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton's Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram Tribute; Calls Him Her Everything