Who is Ludwig Göransson? Exploring the works of Oppenheimer music composer as he wins Golden Globes for the Best Original Score

The 2024 Golden Globes marked the 81st annual ceremony for the awards show. Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan gained momentum at the Golden Globe Awards as after Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Male, the film won the Best Score - Motion Picture award.

Ludwig Göransson was the 2024 Golden Globes winner for scoring Christopher Nolan’s epic blockbuster which is about the political intrigue and ethical complications that came with the advent of nuclear power during World War II.

Who is Ludwig Göransson?

Born on 1 September 1984, Ludwig Göransson is a Swedish composer, conductor, songwriter, and record producer. Göransson began music lessons at a young age and graduated from Stockholm Royal College of Music. He moved to Los Angeles in 2007 to study at the University of Southern California Scoring for Motion Picture and Television program. He met Ryan Coogler at the university, for whom Göransson composed the score for the award-winning short film Fig in 2011.

Göransson, as a record producer, has collaborated with Childish Gambino on albums like Camp and Awaken, My Love! His producing work on Gambino's 2018 single This Is America, won two Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Göransson has also produced for other artists like Adele, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, Haim, Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Moses Sumney.

Göransson is also known for his work on American TV series like Community, New Girl, and The Mandalorian. He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series for both seasons and composed the main theme for The Mandalorian's spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, which debuted in 2021.

Göransson has also scored for films such as Fruitvale Station, the Rocky franchise, Creed, Venom, Tenet, and Turning Red. He has also composed fanfares for Warner Bros. Pictures and the Star Wars brand logo. Göransson won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the 2018 superhero film Black Panther. He further scored the second Black Panther film, 2022's Wakanda Forever, earning a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Lift Me Up performed by Rihanna.

Ludwig Göransson won the Best Original Score at the Golden Globes

Ludwig Göransson won Best Original Score at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards for Oppenheimer. He beat out Mica Levi who was nominated for The Zone of Interest, Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi for The Boy and the Heron, Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Black Midi associate Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things, and the late Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon.

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and thank you to Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas for inviting me on this journey and creating this masterpiece,” Göransson said during his acceptance speech. “Working with Christopher Nolan has been an incredible experience. The way you use music in your films and storytelling has inspired a lot of people,” he said to Nolan, who was seated in the audience.

Göransson continued, “I also want to thank Cillian Murphy – I have been watching your face over and over again. It’s been an incredible experience and thanks for inspiring me. I want to thank all the musicians who play on this score, they’ve made an incredible effort, and I also want to thank my partner in life and partner in music, Serena (McKinney), for helping me realize this music. I love you.”

