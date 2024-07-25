Who Stars In Oddity? Complete Cast List Explored

It’s a box office monsoon, and thrillers are raining on the big screen. If you are a fan of horror films, you must have heard about the new horror thriller Oddity. The internet has been abuzz with curiosity about the film and its star cast. The Damian McCarthy directorial has a unique ensemble of stars, and we are diving deep and exploring everything we know about the star cast.

The slow-sleeper horror release has achieved a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the word-of-mouth acclaim is pulling fans into the theaters. The performances are the USP of the movie, and fans are curious to find out more about the cast.

What is Oddity About?

The new horror film was released in theaters on July 19, 2024, and has achieved critical acclaim. The plot follows Darcy as she intrudes on her sister's newly remodeled home, Dani's fussy widower, Ted (Gwilym Lee), and his new lover, Yana. Darcy comes to a surprise visit on Dani's one-year death anniversary, bringing a strange family heirloom.

Oddity is a supernatural modern horror movie that plays on the edge of the genre. With building suspense and a murder mystery at the heart of it, the movie does set the tone for its success. Oddity's enormous critical premiere is impressive, especially given the film's low-profile status compared to other horror films. It is filmmaker McCarthy's second feature.

Everything You Need To Know About Oddity’s Cast

Gwilym Lee as Ted Timmis

The horror movie centers between two characters and builds on the foundation of their story. Gwilym Lee plays the role of Ted Timmis, the mysterious widower who deals with odd and suspicious activities. Lee is not new to the genre of horror, famously starring in the series Midsomer Murders. The Welsh actor is predominantly known for his roles in projects like A Song For Jenny, Jamestown, and The Great.

However, one of Gwilym’s breakthrough roles was when he portrayed the role of guitarist Brian May in the biopic of the band Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Carolyn Bracken as Dani / Darcy

Taking on the dual responsibility, Carolyn Bracken plays the role of twin sisters Dani and Darcy in the horror thriller Oddity. Bracken started her love affair with acting at the age of 4 and has been a part of many theater groups growing up.

In Oddity, she plays the dual roles of Dani and Darcy. Dani is the wife of psychiatrist Ted Timins and eventually becomes the unfortunate victim of a brutal murder, which sets the foundation of the movie. Darcy is a blind clairvoyant who runs an oddity shop and ends up bringing a mysterious heirloom, which only turns the story topsy-turvy.

Carolyn is known for her roles in projects like You Are Not My Mother, The Quiet Girl, Balor Hall, Smother, Dublin Hall, and The Gone.

Supporting Cast Of Oddity

Joining Carilyn Bracken and Gwilym Lee are Tadhg Murphy as Olin Boole, who plays the role of one of Ted Timmis’ former patients, who eventually ends up being framed for the murder and becomes the subject of more hauntings.

Caroline Menton plays Yana, Ted’s girlfriend. She is joined by Steve Wall, Jonathan French, and Joe Rooney, all of whom add a level of drama to the movie.

Oddity Release Date

Damian McCarthy’s Oddity first premiered at the SXSW festival to rave reviews. It will be released in theaters on July 19, 2024. Developed by IFC Films, the movie has had a limited release because of its small budget.

