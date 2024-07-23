What Is Oddity About? Everything To Know About Damian McCarthy's New Horror Movie

Oddity, the new horror movie written and directed by Damian McCarthy, has quickly gained popularity due to its unique and terrifying plot. The film keeps viewers on edge with its unsettling and suspenseful tone.

As is typical for the genre, Oddity features a series of disturbing events that build a sense of dread and tension. The film's standout qualities include its highly praised narrative structure and character development, which have been applauded by critics. These elements contribute significantly to the film's impact, offering a creative storyline and engaging characterization that enhance its reception.

Oddity: A supernatural twist of rural Irish drama and cursed antiques

Fans of Oddity will be pleased to know that the film has achieved a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earning widespread acclaim and solidifying its status as a standout in the horror genre. The positive feedback from both audiences and critics highlights its exceptional quality.

The movie centers on Ted and his wife Dani, who are renovating a rural Irish mansion. One night, while Dani is alone, a stranger enters her room, leading to her sudden and violent death. Ted, a doctor, quickly moves on from the traumatic event, completing the house renovations and starting a new relationship with Yana. Both Ted and Yana, portrayed as somewhat rude and arrogant, continue with their lives.

A year later, Dani’s twin sister, who has lost her sight but possesses a heightened sense of perception, enters the story. Her arrival disrupts Yana's life and introduces new conflicts. Darcy, the owner of an antique store filled with items rumored to be cursed, becomes a central figure in the unfolding events. Her presence intensifies the supernatural elements and adds to the film's suspense.

Oddity unveils dark secrets: Witch dolls, psychic revenge, and a chilling climax, in theaters now

Yana and Darcy get suspicious and start arguing after the former receives a wooden witch doll containing strange objects from Darcy. Whenever Yana speaks to the doll, one can see only anger from Darcy’s side, which is rather vile.

The film's climax uncovers the full extent of Darcy's abilities and the true reason behind Dani's death, leading to a series of chilling and violent confrontations.

The official synopsis of the film reveals that after Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house she and her husband Ted are renovating, suspicion falls on a patient from the local mental health institution where Ted works. However, the suspect is soon found dead under mysterious circumstances.

A year later, Dani's blind twin sister Darcy—who claims to be a psychic and collector of cursed items—visits Ted and his new girlfriend, Yana. Believing there’s more to her sister’s murder than meets the eye, Darcy brings along dangerous items from her collection to seek revenge.

Oddity hit US theaters on July 19, 2024.

