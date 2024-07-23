7 Shim Eun Kyung movies and TV shows that are too hard to skip: Masquerade, Bad Guy, and more

Shim Eun Kyung’s movies and TV shows are a must-watch for fans of compelling and versatile acting. From her breakout role in the box office hit SUNNY to her acclaimed performance in Miss Granny, her career is a testament to her remarkable talent.

Dive into her diverse roles, including the historical drama Masquerade, the dark comedy Kyung Sook, Kyung Sook's Father, and the thrilling Fabricated City. Shim Eun Kyung’s performances, whether in Korean or Japanese films, flaunt her ability to captivate and transform with each role, making her a standout figure in contemporary cinema.

7 best Shim Eun Kyung movies and TV shows that are no-skip

1. SUNNY

Cast: Shim Eun Kyung, Kang So Ra, Yoo Ho Jeong, Jin Hee Kyung

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy, drama

Where to watch: Apple TV+

SUNNY is a heartwarming South Korean movie that follows Im Na Mi, a lonely housewife, as she reunites with her high school friends to fulfill a dying wish. Seamlessly weaving between the 1980s and the present, the film celebrates friendship, nostalgia, and the enduring bonds that shape our lives, culminating in a touching, dance-filled tribute to their shared past.

2. Masquerade

Masquerade stars Lee Byung Hun in a riveting dual role as the paranoid King Gwanghae and his humble look-alike, Ha Sun. When the king faces an assassination threat, Ha Sun steps in, bringing compassion and justice to the throne.

With more than 12.3 million tickets sold during its release, this historical drama movie captivates with its gripping plot, superb performances, and swept victories at the Grand Bell Awards.

3. Miss Granny

Cast: Na Moon Hee, Shim Eun Kyung

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2014

Genre: Fantasy, comedy, drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk featuring Na Moon Hee and Shim Eun Kyung, the film follows Oh Mal Soon, a 74-year-old woman who magically transforms into her 20-year-old self.

Embracing her newfound youth, she pursues a singing career and navigates love and life, leading to comedic and poignant moments. The film was a massive box office hit, with 8.65 million tickets sold.

4. Fabricated City

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shim Eun Kyung, Ahn Jae Hong

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Action, thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fabricated City (2017), directed by Park Kwang Hyun, is a thrilling ride starring Ji Chang Wook and Shim Eun Kyung. The film follows Kwon Yoo, a former taekwondo champion wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit.

With the help of his gaming team, Kwon uncovers a sinister plot and fights to clear his name. Packed with intense action and clever twists, it’s a gripping watch from start to finish.

5. The Great Merchant

Cast: Lee Mi Yeon, Han Jae Suk, Park Sol Mi, Ha Seok Jin, Go Doo Shim

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Release year: 2010

Genre: Period, romance, drama

Where to watch: KBS

The Great Merchant is an epic saga of Kim Man Deok, played by Lee Mi Yeon and Shim Eun Kyung, who rises from a gisaeng to become Jeju Island’s most successful merchant. Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the drama highlights her extraordinary journey from adversity to philanthropy, culminating in a heroic act during a devastating famine. Her story of resilience and generosity continues to inspire.

6. Bad Guy

Bad Guy weaves a gripping tale of revenge and redemption. Kim Nam Gil’s character, Shim Gun Wook, is a master strategist bent on dismantling the Hong family's empire after being wronged.

His meticulously crafted vendetta against the Hongs, including Kim Jae Wook’s Hong Tae Sung and Jung So Min’s Hong Mone, takes an unexpected turn when he falls for the ambitious Moon Jae In, played by Han Ga In.

7. Money Game

Cast: Go Soo, Lee Seung Min, Shim Eun Kyung

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Drama, finance

Where to watch: Disney+

Money Game dives into the high-stakes world of finance during a time of national uncertainty. With Go Soo as the determined Chae Yi Hun, Lee Sung Min as the strategic Heo Jae, and Shim Eun Kyung as the sharp-minded Lee Hye Joon, the series vividly shows their race against the clock to prevent an impending economic collapse. It's a gripping blend of drama and economic intrigue, perfect for fans of intense, character-driven stories.

In conclusion, Shim Eun Kyung’s movies and TV shows offer a rich tapestry of performances that are not to be missed. Her dynamic range, from the heartfelt nostalgia of Sunny to the historical intrigue of Masquerade and the gripping suspense of Fabricated City, demonstrates her exceptional talent.

With standout roles in Miss Granny, The Great Merchant, Bad Guy, and the recent Money Game, Shim Eun Kyung continues to entertain audiences with her ability to transform across genres. For those exploring her work, these films and series are a testament to why Shim Eun Kyung remains a prominent and influential figure in contemporary entertainment.

