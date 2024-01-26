Who Was Herbert Coward? 'Deliverance' Actor Dies In Tragic North Carolina Crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to tragic death.

In a devastating turn of events, Herbert "Cowboy" Coward, renowned for his role as the Toothless Man in the iconic movie Deliverance, met a tragic end in a horrifying car crash. The incident occurred in North Carolina, claiming the lives of the 78-year-old actor and his longtime companion, Bertha Brooks, along with their cherished pets – a squirrel and a Chihuahua.

Who was Herbert Coward?

Herbert Lee "Cowboy" Coward, born on August 21, 1938, left an indelible mark on American cinema through his role in the 1972 film Deliverance. While his career spanned various roles and industries, his portrayal of the Toothless Man etched his name in pop culture history.

Born in Haywood County, North Carolina, Cowboy faced adversity from a young age. Losing his mother early, he left school to work odd jobs, ensuring his family's survival. Despite life's challenges, he found his way back to the mountains, driven by a deep connection to his roots.

Cowboy's journey to stardom took an unexpected turn when a friend offered him a job at an Old West ghost town amusement park. A mishap with a prop pistol, resulting in lost teeth, didn't deter him. Befriending actors like Burt Reynolds, his connection with Reynolds played a pivotal role in landing the iconic role in Deliverance.

In Deliverance, Cowboy's character delivered the infamous line, "He got a real purty mouth, ain't he?" The line became a cultural phenomenon, showcasing Cowboy's unique contribution to the film. After Deliverance, he worked at a factory for 27 years and made a brief appearance in Ghost Town: The Movie (2007) and TV's Hillbilly Blood in 2013.

Fatal collision after routine medical appointment

Cowboy had just concluded a routine medical appointment in Haywood County on that fateful Wednesday. As he exited a car park, his silver Nissan collided with another vehicle, trapping both occupants and their pets inside. Despite the prompt response from first responders who managed to extract them, all four individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene, as confirmed by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Startling details emerged as it was revealed that neither Cowboy nor Brooks wore seatbelts at the time of the crash. The other driver involved was a 16-year-old, rushed to the hospital for evaluation, with no updates on the teenager’s condition have been released by officials. Notably, authorities clarified that the teen driver was not speeding, and as of now, no charges have been filed in connection with the tragic accident.

Fond memories

Deliverance, a 1972 classic filmed in northeastern Georgia, remains a cinematic gem with unforgettable lines. Coward, in an interview ahead of the movie's 50th anniversary, reflected on his journey in the entertainment industry. Beginning his career at Ghost Town in the Sky, the actor reminisced about his nickname 'Cowboy' and the encouragement he received while operating heavy equipment.

Burt Reynolds, a pivotal figure in Cowboy's life, played a crucial role in catapulting him into the spotlight. Recounting a poignant visit to Reynolds before his passing, Cowboy had shared, "Me and Burt talked about old times. He said he only had three friends in his whole acting career, and I was one of them. I had a lot of memories with Burt."

As fans mourn the loss of Herber "Cowboy" Coward, his legacy lives on through the timeless performances that made him a beloved figure in cinematic history.

