Why Did Amy Adams Almost Lose Her Role In The Office? Jenna Fischer Reveals

The Office has had multiple memorable guest appearances from many fan-favorite celebrities and Amy Adams also happens to be one of those. But she almost did not make it to the show as Jenna Fisher, who played Pam Beesly in it, revealed that the casting department thought both the actresses looked similar.

Fisher and her co-star and co-host Angela Kinsey spoke about this on their Office Ladies rewatch podcast. Fisher said that in their original breakdown of the episode, in which Adams appeared, they had mentioned that she was Mindy Kaling’s first choice for the role.

She further stated what they did not share was that the Enchanted actress was not the first individual to be cast in that role. The Hallpass star continued that despite being about each individual's first choice, there was a concern that she and Adams looked “too similar.”

The actress shared, “And I guess one of the writers even said, 'I'm sorry, we can't cast her. She's like Jenna 2.0.' And so they got cold feet and they cast someone else.”

Fisher stated that when it all did not end up working out, they decided to cats Adams and, "lean into the fact that she and I looked similar because that wasn't the idea behind the role at first.”

In the episode, Michael Scotts says a line, referring to Adam’s character as “Pam 6.0” Fisher stated, that it was not part of “the conception” of the Nocturnal Animals actress’s character. She added saying that was the reason why they added Michel Scott's line.

Kinsley shared, “She improvises a lot, you guys. A lot of her improvs make it in. She just knew who this woman was.” She added that A lot of the front reception desk dialogue was improvised.

For the unversed, Adams appeared in season 1’s episode titled Hot Girl. She played a purse saleswoman, whose name is Katy.

