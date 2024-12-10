Amy Adams Reflects On Changes She Experienced After Welcoming Her Daughter; Says, ‘I Think It Just Exhausted...’

Amy Adams is gearing up for her big release with the film Nightbitch, hitting theaters soon. Amidst promoting her upcoming film, the actress also shared about the changes she experienced in her real life after becoming a mother.

Adams shares her 14-year-old daughter with her husband, Darren LeGallo. The Leap Year actress recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, wherein she claimed that she would often find herself tired and exhausted in order to be everything to everybody.

In conversation with Barrymore, Adams shared, "I think my awareness of how much I changed just took time, because I was trying so hard to please others and trying so hard to just do everything that I could and be everything to everybody all the time.”

She further added, "I think it just exhausted myself. And at some point, I had no more energy for anything but honesty."

The actress continued to say, "At some point I was able to speak the truth and to really ask for what I needed and communicate that maybe I don't have it all under control and maybe I need a little bit more support than I thought I did. Because, like I said, I changed.”

Apart from what the Hollywood star mentioned above, the 50-year-old star shared that she would spend time "reorganizing priorities and learning new types of communication.”

She also claimed that it is important for her to "really be present and enjoy each moment with this beautiful being in front of me."

Recalling her time as a new mom, Adams, went on to admit that she did take her like seriously back then. The actress shared that her daughter, Aviana, is 14 now, and "I would give anything to go back and rock her."

As for her new film, Nichtbitch will be available to watch in theaters.

