'I Find The World...': The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals How She Started Viewing Life Differently After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Jenna Fischer, widely known for her role in The Office, spoke openly about her life after facing stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today on October 21. This was her first discussion about her health since revealing her diagnosis earlier this month. Fischer shared how her experience has changed her perspective on life.

"I find the world to be such a beautiful place in all of its quirkiness," Fischer said. She stated how the diagnosis clarified what is actually important in life. "All of the most important things became so clear so quickly," she said.

Fischer even stated that things that used to anger her now seem charming. "Even things that used to irritate me, I now sometimes find charming," she said. She jokingly described traffic as cute, using a baby-talk voice to mimic a lighthearted attitude towards the frustrations of daily life.

Throughout the interview, Fischer spoke about hope for other women facing similar challenges. She recalled her own recovery and the support she received from Today show hosts Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager.

"I know that there's a lady right now who is sitting on a bench at the end of the bed with her pillow and she's wondering, 'What's next for me?'" Fischer stated. "And I just want to be like, ‘No, you’re going to get off the bench, just like I did. You’re going to get your life back.’"

Fischer's journey began when she put off a routine mammogram appointment, describing it as annoying. However, after finally attending her appointment, she was called in for extra tests.

"This is why I would put this off," she stated, expressing her initial frustration. When she was advised that she needed a biopsy, the situation became more serious.

Following a series of tests, Jenna Fischer was diagnosed with a rare and severe kind of breast cancer. She had a lumpectomy in January 2024, followed by 12 rounds of chemotherapy beginning in February.

Her treatment began in June with three weeks of radiation and two further medication infusions that will run until February 2025. Fortunately, Fischer's doctors recently informed her that there is no trace of cancer in her body.

Fischer celebrated the good news with her family in their backyard. Her husband, Lee Kirk, was an incredible support during her treatment. Fischer thanked him for his help, recalling how he used to spend mornings preparing school lunches and drop-offs.

Fischer's children, son Weston Lee and daughter Harper Marie have been by her side throughout the journey. She assured them that any moments of sickness were the result of treatment side effects, not cancer itself.

Fischer posted about early detection of Breast Cancer on social media on October 8, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She encouraged her followers to have mammograms and understand their Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Scores.

