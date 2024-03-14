At the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel joked about John Cena appearing naked to announce an award. Cena, known for wrestling and acting, corrected him, saying he wears "jorts" when wrestling. Despite the joke, Cena came on stage naked, only holding the Best Costume Design envelope in front, creating a humorous moment on-stage.

Why did John Cena go naked on stage?

Jimmy Kimmel explained that the unusual skit was meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of an infamous moment at the 46th Oscars in 1974. It involved a man named Robert Opel, who streaked across the stage, flashing the peace sign. You can view the clip of the incident below.

In the skit, when Kimmel teased Cena about backing out of their plan for him to announce the winner naked, Cena retorted, “It’s an elegant event, honestly you should feel shame at suggesting such a tasteless idea… the male body is not a joke.”

Kimmel, known for his comedic banter, quipped back saying "Mine is", highlighting Cena's wrestling persona. Cena, presumably at the awards for his role in Barbie, then shuffled onto the stage, his modesty preserved by the Best Costume Design envelope. He delivered his lines with perfect timing, adding “Costumes… they are so important.”

Advertisement

The strange sketch was apparently a nod to a past Oscars moment from 1974 when a streaker interrupted the show. Kimmel referenced photographer Robert Opel, who streaked on stage, and David Niven's witty response afterward.

When Cena walked off-stage after the show, Niven quipped, “Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

Was John Cena wearing something underneath the envelope at the Oscars?

Photos of John Cena's semi-nude appearance at the 2024 Oscars have been circulating online. Cena, who was presenting the award for Best Costume, appeared on stage without a costume, with only an envelope covering his midsection.

However, what caught everyone's attention was what was Cena wearing at the back. Recent images circulating on the internet reveal that sideless underwear was affixed with adhere tape as he walked onto the stage without a costume.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Ryan Gosling Movies: From The Notebook To Barbie