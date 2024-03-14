Top 10 Ryan Gosling Movies: From The Notebook To Barbie

Ryan Gosling left everyone in awe when he came out in that pretty pink suit of his to perform I Am Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars. But guess what, that was not the first time that the actor captivated the audience with his charms. Rather, he's done it for well over two decades now with multiple unforgettable performances in films across various genres.

From intense dramas to romantic comedies and science fiction, Ryan Gosling has showcased his talent and charisma in a wide range of roles. Hence, in this list we have decided to explore Ryan Gosling’s top 10 movies of all time, to honor his remarkable talent and cinematic brilliance.

Here's to Ryan Gosling…Coz he is Kenough!

Top 10 Ryan Gosling Movies

10. The Notebook (2004)

Based on the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in lead roles. The duo play young lovers in the 1940s, who get separated after a short-lived whirlwind romance only to rekindle their romance later in their lives. Sit with a box of tissues while watching this cult classic because the movie will leave you crying with happy tears towards the end.

The Notebook is available on Hulu.

9. Half Nelson (2006)

Gosling plays a high school teacher with a drug addiction problem in the film. Speaking of his work in the movie, Ryan told The Seattle Times back then, “I didn't want to portray the typical roller-coaster ride of addiction. This story was about the monotony of being an addict.”

For his performance in the film, Ryan earned his first Oscar nomination.

Half Nelson also stars Anthony Mackie and Denis O’Hare.

Half Nelson can be streamed on Peacock.

8. Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

In Lars and the Real Girl, Gosling plays the titular character of an isolated man with extreme social anxiety, who in an attempt to alleviate his loneliness, buys a life-size sex doll. Ryan’s Lars names the toy doll Bianca and begins treating her like his girlfriend. Soon, the town realizes how much the doll is helping Lars overcome his anxiety issues and they all begin to treat her like a real person.

For his performance in the film, Gosling earned a Golden Globes nomination, and the film also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

7. Drive (2011)

In Drive, Gosling plays a Hollywood stuntman, who finds himself embroiled in a conflict between two mafia gangs after he agrees to a simple heist job.

With a star-studded cast including Christina Hendricks, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Issac, Ron Perlman, and Bryan Cranston, Drive premiered to rave reviews from critics.

Drive can be rented on Prime Video.

6. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

In this 2011 rom-com, Gosling plays the love guru to Cal (Steve Carell), a recently divorced father. He helps him get his rizz back and re-enter the dating field. The duo become good friends until Cal discovers that Jacob’s (Ryan) latest fling is with his daughter. Soon, all the characters in the film realize that they’re all connected in a web of love, deception, and sex.

Emma Stone and Julianne Moore also star in prominent roles in the film.

Crazy, Stupid, Love is available on Hulu.

5. The Nice Guys (2016)

The Nice Guys features Ryan Gosling at his comedic best. The film, set in the 1970s, in Los Angeles, follows a pair of private detectives, Holland March and Jackson Healy, as they unearth the mysteries surrounding the mysterious disappearance of a girl and the sudden death of a porn star.

The nice Guys is available on Prime Video.

4. La La Land (2016)

CANNOT BE MISSED!

Gosling plays a struggling Jazz artist in the film alongside Emma Stone, who plays a struggling actress. The two fall outrageously in love while navigating their respective careers, which eventually takes a toll on their relationship, and no the film does not get better from there on.

La La Land is the kind of movie that leaves a lasting impression, with its ending lingering in your thoughts long after the credits roll.

La La Land is available on Prime Video

3. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Taking place 30 years after the first film, Blade Runner 2049 sees Gosling take on the role of K, the Nexus 9 replicate, who discovers a truth that could upend society and civilization in minutes.

The movie became a blockbuster hit upon its release, thus also becoming one of Ryan Gosling’s most memorable roles so far.

Blade Runner is available on Hulu

2. First Man (2018)

In the film, Ryan Gosling portrays Neil Armstrong, the first man to ever step on the moon. The film chronicles Armstrong’s life from his days at NASA as a test pilot to his role in the Gemini rocket program, and his eventual journey to the moon aboard the Apollo spacecraft.

About playing the renowned astronaut in the film, Gosling told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, “Neil was someone who was extremely humble, as were many of these astronauts…the way we made the film was to honor the way Neil viewed himself.”

First Man is available on Prime Video

1. Barbie (2023)

Ryan Gosling plays the lovelorn, beach-dwelling Ken in the summer blockbuster that not only became the biggest film of 2023 but also went down in history as one of the highest-earning movies of all time.

For his part in the film, Ryan earned several awards and nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor

Barbie can be streamed on Max.