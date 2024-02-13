Why Did Justin Bieber Turn Down Usher's Offer To Perform At Super Bowl 2024? Here's What Sources Had To Say

Usher, who performed at the last Super Bowl halftime, insisted Justin Bieber join him, but the Baby singer declined the offer. There were rumors of the duo performing together, but Bieber seemed to have turned down the opportunity at the last minute. There has been no proper explanation as to why the Peaches singer did not join his mentor on stage. The Hold On singer was accompanied by his wife Hailey to the game as they were photographed soon after halftime.

Before the game, an entertainment portal reported, “Usher has been hitting up Justin Bieber lately to talk about the prospect of JB joining him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show ... which now sounds like a very real possibility. Still no word on whether Justin agreed—but we know they’ve been chatting… A LOT.” However, a source close to the singer later revealed, “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it—he just wasn’t feeling it.”

Usher and Justin Bieber’s bond over years

Justin Bieber looks up to Usher as a mentor, as he helped the Stay singer during his tough phase from between 2014-2017. Usher refers to Bieber as his son. While in an old interview with an entertainment portal, the Burn singer revealed, "He's like a child to me, so I don't necessarily feel like it's business, you know what I'm saying? I feel like I'm talking to someone who has had hardships. If your child ever has difficulties, every person who's listening to this s—t right now understands that nobody's perfect. You're gonna have moments. And if he does, I can only show him the reality of what has happened… of course we've had stern talks."

He further added, "I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend. Whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."

Usher married his long time girlfriend after the Super Bowl game

After his performance at the Super Bowl game, Usher married his long time girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas. The singer’s mother was present to get the couple married. A source released the statement that read, "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family.” The duo also got their marriage licensed on February 8th.