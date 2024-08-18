Why Did Kim Kardashian Sue Father Robert's Ex for USD 500K? Explained

The Kardashians are one of the most dramatic families in the entertainment industry, known for their influence in society and contribution to showbiz. However, in 2013, the late Robert Kardashian Sr.’s diary writing was given to In Touch by his former wife Ellen Pearson Kardashian. The materials in the diary caused quite a stir on the internet, as in the journals, Robert wrote about the tragic childhoods of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian.

Not only that, he even painted his ex-wife Kris Jenner’s damning picture, where a record of her cheating on him was reported, and incidents were written between 1989 and 1990. After this, the Kardashians filed a lawsuit against Ellen, alleging copyright infringement. But the shocking revelations had buzzed all around.

As per the diary entries, Kris Jenner never cared about her kids and left them behind without any notice for days. According to Court House News, in one of the entries from August 24, 1989, Rob scribbled, "Kris was kicking and beating [Kim] and said she was going to kill her! Kim was hysterical." On December 15, 1989, Robert Sr. wrote, “She doesn’t leave a number in case of emergency. She doesn’t care!” In another entry, he penned, “She left [the] kids and screwed all night!” 10 days after that, late Robert further noted that Kris left her children alone on Christmas and couldn’t even get her life together to be with them and the 4 kids.

However, when the secrets were unraveled in a leading tabloid, the Kardashians claimed that they knew nothing about this secret diary. The family further stated that Ellen Pearson hid the diary and family photos from them and that she had other intentions. As per them, she did that "with the express intent to one day capitalize on and exploit the valuable property and celebrity of the famous Robert Kardashian and/or to deprive the Kardashian siblings of the benefit of private information and memories about their family and lives as children, all contrary to the express wishes and bequeathments of Robert Kardashian."

The content of the diary was worth millions, and Pearsons had already licensed the journal excerpts to Bauer Publishing LP for publishing in a "bookazine" format. But the Kardashian family filed a lawsuit against Ellen and sued for $500,000 for copyright violation and conversion. Not only that, they even demanded the return of their property and assets.

According to a report in E!Online, as per the attorney, Even Spiegel, "Kris Jenner and Kimberly, Khloé, Kourtney, and Robert (Jr) Kardashian have settled their lawsuit against Ellen Pearson Kardashian. The diaries and photos have been returned to the Kardashians, and all other terms of the settlement are confidential. Ellen will continue her state court action for defamation.”

Well, did you know about this fiasco and drama in the Kardashian family? Let us know in the comments.

