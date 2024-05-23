After King Charles, Kate Middleton's Portrait Goes Horribly Wrong; Fans Say 'This Is Insanely Bad’

A newly surfaced portrait of Kate Middleton is receiving mixed reactions from fans who admire her and the royal family. While the artist himself seemed to have enjoyed working on his masterpiece, the piece of art has landed into a new controversy.

Kate Middleton’s portrait

The recently featured portrait of the Princess of Wales is drawing some peculiar reactions. Fans who happen to wish well for her and the ones who admire her beauty have surprisingly slammed the artist for his work.

British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor painted the portrait that was recently featured on the cover of Tatler magazine’s July 2024 edition. The same edition featured a few more portraits of the royal family and had the art by Uzor that was inspired by the princess’ outfit from a November 2022 state banquet.

During the royal event, Middleton was seen wearing a floor-length gown, while also donning the Lover’s Knot tiara. She looked beautiful wearing the South Sea pearl-and-diamond drop earrings of Princess Diana, and the pearl bracelet of Queen Elizabeth.

She was also seen carrying a crossbody blue sash and yellow pin.

Talking about the portrait, Uzor stated, "I spent a lot of time looking at her, looking at her pictures, watching videos of her," as the princess didn't sit for the photo.

In Tatler’s Instagram video, the artist mentioned that he studied Kate Middleton as she visited children in hospice, and spent time with her family.

“It’s been really interesting for me to get a sense of who she is,” Uzor added.

Fans reacting to Kate Middleton’s portrait

Although Tatler, the outlet that had the art on its cover described it as a portrait of “strength, dignity and courage,” fans had something else to say.

“Such a disappointing portrait! Princess Kate is beautiful and the portrait should look like the healthy, happy Princess of Wales!” a royal follower had commented on the Instagram post of Tatler Magazine.

“What a horrible portrait for a beautiful Woman,” another wrote.

With a number of hateful comments, one was seen stating, “This is insanely bad. Like 8th grade level.”

“Who is making decisions on these commissions?” an account on Instagram asked while stating that the portraits are becoming “weirder.”

The same person stated, “Considering what she’s going through, I guess this will give her a good chuckle.”

These reactions have come almost a week after people criticized the work of Jonathan Yeo, who painted a picture of King Charles III. Royal fans also have doubts regarding the skills of artists with the recently emerged pieces they have worked on.

