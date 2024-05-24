Why Is New Orleans Group Da Showstoppaz Suing Beyonce And Big Freedia? Lawsuit Explained

Beyoncé faces a copyright infringement charge by the New Orleans group Da Showstoppaz for their popular phrase that was illegally sampled in Big Freedia’s 2014 track Explode, and which Beyoncé further sampled in her 2022 single Break My Soul.

Battle over 'Release A Wiggle' : Why is Da Showstoppaz suing Beyonce and Big Freedia?

On Monday, Da Showstoppaz, a New Orleans music group comprising Tessa Avie, Keva Bourgeois, Henri Braggs and Brian Clark filed their suit against both Big Freedia and Beyonce for using their music without any license. They are seeking compensation from these two singers. The lawsuit accuses of willful copyright infringement, unfair trade practices and unjust enrichment.



According to People magazine, Da Showstoppaz alleges that the phrase “Release A Wiggle” was used by Beyonce and Big Freedia first without permission or credit in both Break My Soul as well as her song Explode.



The actual words, melody, and musical arrangement of Release a Wiggle were deliberately lifted by Big Freedia in recording Explode, which was then massively sampled by Beyoncé in Break My Soul. The case is filed in Louisiana. And court document reads, "Defendants have not acknowledged their contribution, obtained permission to use their copyrighted lyrics, melody, and musical arrangement, nor provided compensation to Da Showstoppaz’s,"



Beyoncé's representative did not respond immediately. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Beyonce and Big Freeida likely to remain in legal trouble due to copyright infringement

Da showstoppaz got no credit or money even though Break My Soul became so immensely popular. They claim that defendants had not obtained permission to use their copyrighted music nor offered compensation or recognition to Da Showstoppaz. Moreover the legal documents insist that the defendants must demonstrate how much money they made through violating Da Showstoppaz’ rights and to stop infringing upon those rights as well as grant due recognition with pay.



Moreover court papers argue that Da Showstoppaz has a protectable copyright interest in both the musical composition and sound recording of its original song phrase, “Release A Wiggle”. Beyoncé sampled her 2022 single Break My Soul which is a lead single from her Renaissance album. Moreover, Break My Soul earned four Grammy nominations and taking home the award for the Best Dance/Electronic Recording in 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Billie Eilish Vs Taylor Swift Drama? Exploring Vinyl Comment And Album Release Situation