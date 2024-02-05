Why Is SNL Getting Backlash After Nikki Haley's Cameo On Show? Deets Inside

Nikki Haley, on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, appeared to question Donald Trump. The Republic Presidential candidate stepped up on the stage during the town hall sketch but was later counter-questioned by the host, Ayo Edebiri. The audience did not appreciate the session, and Haley was mocked for it.

While questioning Donald Trump, Nikki Haley asked, "Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?” The question was regarding Trump’s refusal to debate the 2024 elections. To this, Trump responded, “Oh, my god. It’s her. The woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6th. It’s Nancy Pelosi!” Further questioning the ex-president, “Are you doing OK, Donald? You might need a mental competency test.”

To this question, Trump answered, “You know what? I did. I took the test, and I aced it, OK? Perfect score. They said I’m 100 percent mental, and, you know, I’m confident because I’m a man. That’s why a woman should never run our economy. Women are terrible with money.”

The question-and-answer session went on for quite some time before it was interrupted.

Nikki Haley Questioned By Ayo Edebiri

After a tense session of heated interaction with Donald Trump, Ayo Edebiri was prompt to ask Haley a few questions. She started off by asking, “I was just curious; what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War? And do you think it starts with an S and ends with a lavery?”

Haley replied, “Yep, I probably should have said that the first time.”

The context of the question dates back to December 2023, when the politician was asked about the cause of the civil war. The politician then said, “I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”

Trolling on Social Media

Soon after the episode aired, Hailey was trolled on social media, where people were not satisfied with her conduct on SNL. To clear things out, the politician said in a radio interview, “Of course, the Civil War was about slavery. What it means to us today is about freedom—that's what that was all about. It was about individual freedom,” she said. “It was about economic freedom. It was about individual rights.”

