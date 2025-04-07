Sikandar vs Tiger 3 first 8 days box office: How poorly has Salman Khan’s film with AR Murugadoss performed compared to his spy hit?

Sikandar VS Tiger 3 First 8 Days Box Office: Pinkvilla is back to present you the comparative analysis of Salman Khan's latest and last release, Sikandar and Tiger 3. Sikandar hasn't been able to outperform Tiger 3 in its eight-days long run. Let's compare both the movies and decode how poorly Salman's latest actioner with AR Murugadoss has performed as compared to the superstar's last spy hit.

Here's How Sikandar And Tiger 3 Performed In Their Respective Eight Days

SIKANDAR

Sikandar, which was released on March 30, 2025, is still under the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. In the last eight days, Salman Khan's and Sathyaraj's movie has fetched Rs 93.75 crore. It should enter the coveted club in the second week, ideally before the arrival of Jaat.

TIGER 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 hit the screens on November 12, 2023. Not only did it cross Rs 100 crore, but the 2023 actioner also entered the Rs 200 crore club during its release. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer stood at Rs 218.5 crore in the eight days during its theatrical run back then.

Eight Days Net Collections Of Sikandar And Tiger 3 Are Mentioned Below:

Days Sikandar Tiger 3 Day 1 Rs 25 crore Rs 42.25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Rs 57 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Rs 42.5 crore Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore Rs 19.75 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Rs 16.75 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Rs 13 crore Day 7 Rs 3.25 crore Rs 18 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Rs 9.75 crore Total Rs 93.75 crore Rs 218.5 crore

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar has scored Rs 124.75 crore less than Tiger 3 in eight days. Thus, Salman and Katrina's 2023 actioner remains a better performer than the new release at the box office. Salman Khan's mass action drama was released on Eid. His 2023 release arrived in cinemas on Diwali.

