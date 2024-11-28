Will Cher’s Next Album Be Her Last? Find Out As 'Goddess of Pop' Opens Up About Her Future in Music

Cher has hinted that a new album could be, in fact, her final one. Her upcoming 28th studio album will follow Christmas released in 2023. With a phenomenal career of over 60 years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is perhaps finally hanging up the boots.

Speaking of her 28th studio album to The Sun while promoting her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the Believe singer admitted, "This is probably my last album that I’m gonna do. I’m really excited. They are great songs, and I’m just really excited that I’m doing it."

She also commented on her long career, joking with the audience about her age. She quipped that she's often the oldest person in the room, unless visiting a retirement home, but is grateful to be able to keep working.

The 78-year-old singer and actress joked at London’s Lyceum Theater, saying, "I’m really excited to be doing anything now. I’m older than dirt now, OK? I’m the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I’m in an old folks’ home."

ALSO READ: Cher Puts Late Mask Director Peter Bogdanovich On Blast in New Memoir: 'He Was Not Nice To The Girls'

Though details of the record are being kept tight-lipped, the Heart of Stone singer previously expressed her intention to produce more music and recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she confirmed her 28th album. Her potentially last-ever album comes after her 2023 holiday album, Christmas, which contained some original compositions and went straight to the top of the Top Holiday Albums chart.

Advertisement

In October, Cher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with artists such as Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest. She made her debut as one half of Sonny & Cher in 1965 and soon released her solo album in the same year, quickly catapulting to fame in a male-dominated industry.

She has sold over 100 million records, and some of her iconic solo studio albums include All I Really Want to Do (1965), Chér (1966), Bittersweet White Light (1973), Dark Lady (1974), Believe (1998), Living Proof (2001), Closer to the Truth (2013), Dancing Queen (2018), and many more.

ALSO READ: Why Did Cher File a Lawsuit Against First Husband Sonny Bono's Widow?