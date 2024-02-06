Will Lil Jon Release A Guided Meditation Album? Here's What Sources Had To Say About Rapper's Alleged New Venture

Lil Jon is making a significant shift in his music pursuits. The Turn Down For What singer is reported to be ditching his signature crunk music for a more relaxing rhythm. Lil Jon is all set to drop a guided meditation album, per TMZ.

The shift in the 53-year-old artist's music is due to the changes the rapper made in his personal life which includes eating clean and practicing mental and physical fitness. More info about Lil Jon’s much-anticipated project is down below!

Coming Soon! A guided meditation album by Lil Jon

A music industry source whispered to TMZ that Lil Jon has recorded a guided meditation album. While this piece of information may be unfathomable for a large chunk of the artist’s fans, especially those who enjoy his classic crunk hits like Turn Down For What and Get Low among others, Jon's new music venture is very much in line with the latest changes he has been making in his personal life per the TMZ sources who says the album is “truthful” to who Jon’s become these days.

Lil Jon’s 10-track project is reported to drop on February 16.

Over the years, Lil Jon has enjoyed massive popularity, thanks to his impressive track hits such as Salt Shaker, Lovers and Friends, Get Low, Snap Yo Fingers, Cyclone, Freek-a-Leek, and more. Will the artist be able to rise above his crunk legacy with his redefined music? Only time will tell.

Will Lil Jon perform at the Super Bowl with Usher?

This year’s Super Bowl halftime act features Usher. The Atlanta star is all set to rock the stage at the final football showdown on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Last month, he unveiled a trailer to tease his performance to the fans. The trailer titled 30 Years in the Making highlights his smash hit Yeah! featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris. While nothing as of now is confirmed, Usher is highly likely to bring some of his Atlanta pals like Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Jermaine Dupri to perform with him.

Right before the big game and his performance at the Super Bowl, Usher is also set to drop his ninth studio album, Coming Home.

