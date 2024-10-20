Zendaya And Dua Lipa Honor Cher As Music Legend Is Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024: DEETS

New age icons honoring veteran icons will always be deemed as iconic. Zendaya and Dua Lipa took the stage at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse situated in Cleveland, Ohio to honor Cher who was inducted into 2024’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Honoring the legendary songstress, Dua Lipa appeared on stage to perform Cher’s most famous and acclaimed track titled, Believe. She donned a black dress and shone as she performed showcasing her amazing vocals, per Cleveland magazine.

The Roots also contributed by providing the backing track to Be The One singer's vocals, honoring the veteran star, who grabbed everyone's attention by donning a black ensemble and carrying her evergreen glow and aura as she appeared at the venue.

Then the excitement was elevated as Zendaya took the stage and said, “Her name is just as legendary as her legacy — so iconic she only needs one name,” adding, “There are drag performers all over the world in a makeup chair putting on their best Cher face. She may be imitated but she can never be replicated.”

This recognition follows many years of dedication, which encompassed her contributions to both the music and film industries. Together with her former husband, Sonny Bono, she created a successful musical partnership. Throughout her career, she has worked with various artists and produced numerous unforgettable hits.

She has worked and shared the screen space along with other legends and veterans of the world of acting as well including Meryl Streep, Winona Ryder, Kurt Russell, Piers Brosnan, and many more.

Advertisement

According to the publication, the musician said, “I don’t need to be in a hall to rock, so whatever.” Cher added, “I changed the sound of music forever.”

The singer mentioned not doing good when she was in school and just not getting that. She talked about not being able to read or do any of that “stuff.” Cher candidly shared, “I’m lucky. I’ve had really bad things happen. I never gave up.”

Even after performing in multiple movies and giving us countless onstage performances, she still to this day does it flawlessly. She once again managed to wow us recently. On October 15, the singer gave a great performance during Victoria's Secret fashion show, which was back after a six-year hiatus.

ALSO READ: Did Jessica Chastain Reschedule Shooting Of The Eyes Of Tammy Faye For Andrew Garfield? Find Out As Latter Reveals Reason