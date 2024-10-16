Cher Takes Over 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Stage To Perform THESE Hit Tracks; Find Out

Cher performed her smash hits at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show bedazzled in shimmering black cargo pants redefining her iconic aura. The 78-year-old singer took to the stage on the 15th of October which heralded the return of the show shelved in 2019 over inclusiveness concerns.

While on the pink carpet before her set, the singer who came with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards did not place much importance on her outfit saying it was just another costume, as per People. However, she caught the audience's attention in an all-black outfit while performing Strong Enough and Believe as models paraded in red.

Losing the blonde locks cut earlier from the red carpet, the music legend slipped into the usual black wig but this time, styled in waves. Oversized glitter cargo pants, a sparkling strapless top with a leather corset, and a short long-sleeved fur coat made up most of her costume. A chunky diamond necklace boasted more bling accessories on her as these pieces completed the look.

Her backup dancers too followed the same all-black dress code performing great routines. Six years after the last Victoria's Secret show, the singer took the stage to commemorate its full hassle-free return.

The occasion commended the Victoria's Secret Angels and became more importantly engrossed in inclusivity and feminine representation as it staged the first all-women’s performance since over more than 20 years of the history of the brand.

Supermodels such as Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, and Alessandra Ambrosio were back to the fold of veteran supermodels as well as newer models such as Gigi Hadid and Jasmine Tookes walked the runway too.

The brand emphasized this aspect to People in a statement saying, "The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today. We're thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!"

Victoria's Secret announced the performance of Cher via Instagram referring to her as "the mother of fashion herself". Apart from the If I Could Turn Back Time singer, South-African artist, Tyla, who rose to fame with her hit single Water also delivered a thrilling performance at the show.

