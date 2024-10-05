Zendaya Opens Up On Potential Plot Line Of Euphoria Season 3 Ahead Of Max Series Going Under Production; Here’s What Actress Revealed

Zendaya is set to reprise her role in the upcoming season of Euphoria, which will undergo productions in January 2025. The actress opened up about the potential plotline of the show that the fans can expect to see in the new episodes of Euphoria. Rue, who plays the drug addict in the show, will potentially get a new character arc in the new season, while the audience can also expect a time jump in the series.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Challengers actress reflected on her experience returning as her "rusty” character in the third season of the series.

While talking to the media portal, the Spider-Man star shared that “I do know that the time jump is happening, and I know it's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with, and then she cheats on her boyfriend again!"

She further added, “To me, at least, it is exciting, and it will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the kind of adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too.”

Earlier, the makers of Euphoria revealed that all of the original cast members will return to the new season. The cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreria, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, and Storm Reid, among others.

Further in the conversation with the media portal, Zendaya revealed that she isn’t aware of many details, but the reason that she came onboard with the third season is because she was quite impressed with the script.

The Hollywood star elaborated, "I don’t know the exact date, but I will tell you that we’ve been working with Sam (Levinson). I’ve been very pleased with the scripts that we’re getting. Our plan was to shoot starting in mid-January, and that’s still on track."

The cast of Euphoria will return with season 3, almost after 3 years of the previous bunch of episodes released. The seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria can be streamed on Max.

