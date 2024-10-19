Did Jessica Chastain Reschedule Shooting Of The Eyes Of Tammy Faye For Andrew Garfield? Find Out As Latter Reveals Reason

Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain starred together in the 2021 movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Ahead of his upcoming movie, We Live in Time, the actor recalled Chastain’s selfless act during the shoot of the film. In conversation with People Magazine, the Spider-Man actor revealed that the actress rescheduled the filming of the movie so that Garfield could visit his dying mother, who at the time was suffering from pancreatic cancer at the time.

While talking to the entertainment portal, the actor shared that Chastain ensured that he stays by his mother’s side when she needed him the most. Garfield was by the side of his mother for 10 days ahead of his mother, Lynn Garfield, passing away.

Elaborating over the statements, the actor shared, “What was amazing was that [Searchlight Pictures’ David Greenbaum] and Jessica rearranged the schedule last-minute—put filming on hold [in North Carolina] for a few days so that I could go back [to England] and be with my mom for 10 days.”

Apart from Chastain, the Hacksaw Ridge actor claimed that his co-star, Vincent D'Onofrio also shared kind words over the loss of his mother. Garfield, recalling D’Onofrio’s message to him, shared, “Because he had his own experience with a loss that he wasn't able to make it back for, he said, ‘Go. You got to go.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I know I've got to go and thank you.’”

The Marvel star also revealed that Chastain would pick him up and they would also drive to Heritage USA after the shoot. The theme park was created by Tammy's husband, Jim Bakker, played by the actor in the film. Garfield claimed it to be a “beautiful ritual,” as they would go down to the park every Sunday and would try to work on their chemistry to put it up on screen for their characters, Jim and Tammy.

Working on the film, the actor said, “It became a bit of a detective pursuit because there were people, like security guards and people there who used to work for Jim and Tammy.” He went on to reveal, “So we were able to get access to more information, and so it was really funny and it was very deep.”

As for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the movie was set against the backdrop of 1970s. Garfield and Chastain were joined by Gabriel Olds, Cherry Jones, and Joe Ando, among others. The movie is available to stream on Apple TV. Meanwhile, Garfield is currently preparing for his upcoming release, We Live in Time, alongside Florence Pugh. The movie will hit theaters on January 1, 2025.

