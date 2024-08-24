Is Channing Tatum’s Character in Blink Twice Based on Jeffrey Epstein? Zoë Kravitz Addresses Rumors

Zoë Kravitz is addressing comparisons between Channing Tatum’s character in her film Blink Twice and Jeffrey Epstein. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Kravitz, who is making her directorial debut with this movie, emphasized that the character and story are not based on Epstein. Instead, she views the film as a metaphor and not a direct representation of any real-life figures.

The film, which Kravitz co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum, follows Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, who goes on an island vacation with billionaire Slater King, portrayed by Tatum. The trip takes a dark turn, and the story explores themes of social satire, class warfare, and gender politics.

Kravitz explained “Yeah, and it’s all a metaphor. It’s not so literal. So that [Epstein] situation, that particular place and person, that documentary or whatever it was, came out not even halfway through writing [Blink Twice],”

The Batman actress added "I set this on an island because I wanted to isolate the characters and have them deal with this situation. I was thinking about, again, the Garden of Eden and Lord of the Flies, and I’m not just also talking about powerful men at that level." She drew inspiration from stories like the Garden of Eden and Lord of the Flies.

Kravitz acknowledged that the film’s script evolved significantly over its seven-year development, influenced by the #MeToo movement and ongoing discussions about power dynamics.

She noted that while the subject matter—power and the oppression of women—feels ancient, it remains highly relevant today. The film reflects the complex nature of power and abuse, aiming to address these themes in a relatable way.

Despite the film’s focus on complex characters and themes, Kravitz stressed that it is not about any specific individual or situation. She wanted to highlight the broader issues of power and abuse rather than tie the story to real-life scandals.

She explained to the outlet, "What’s a red flag now? What is in the character’s consciousness in terms of, ‘Girl, don’t get on that plane with that guy. Haven’t you read the news lately?’ And so it was a cool thing to have to keep on keeping up with the times.” Kravitz shared that the film is personal to her, exploring the experiences of women and the impact of power dynamics in their lives.

Blink Twice is set to release in theaters on August 23.

