'I missed you': When Lee Joon Gi surprised Park Min Young by visiting her in Italy

Lee Joon Gi and Park Min Young appeared in tvN's show My Ear's Candy in 2017. This reality show featured celebrities who would build a relationship with strangers through phone calls by revealing their worries and secrets. One of the most memorable moments from the show was when Lee Joon Gi surprised Park Min Young in Florence, Italy.

Lee Joon Gi surprised Park Min Young

Arthdal Chronicles 2 star Lee Joon Gi and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actress Park Min Young were invited as guests on the reality show My Ear's Candy episodes 4 to 8. Where the two shared a lot of things with each other through phone calls. While Park Min Young knew Lee Joon Gi's identity who named himself Red Ginseng, she was unaware of the fact that he knew her identity this whole time. She named herself Bunny Bunny and acted like she was not Park Min Young. During episode 8, the two were supposed to meet in Florence, Italy. However, Lee Joon Gi could not make it during their last call. The two thanked each other for making such special memories through the show.

When he revealed that he knew her identity, she could not hold back her tears. Lee Joon Gi surprised Park Min Young by the end of the episode, it became a special moment as it seemed like they were filming a fiction drama. While Park Min Young stood by the river posing for the camera, a man called her name as she turned, she was extremely surprised to see him there. She asked him how he came here to which Lee Joon Gi replied, "You asked me to come". Park Min Young's reaction was priceless, Lee Joon Gi added, "I came because I missed you".

About Lee Joon Gi and Park Min Young

Lee Joon Gi is a renowned South Korean actor known for his shows like Moon Lovers: Scarlett Heart Ryeo, Flower of Evil, and many more. He is currently appearing in the drama called the Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramoon. Park Min Young is one of the most popular actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. She last appeared in Love in Contract (2022) alongside Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young.

