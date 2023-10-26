'If you’re going to do it like this…': Bang PD reacts to SEVENTEEN's unexpected shoutout in trot song

SEVENTEEN are known not only for their amazing performances but also their variety show skills. Their series GOING SEVENTEEN garners millions of views from around the world. In the latest episode, God of Light Music, the members mentioned HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk, and the producer took to Instagram to respond to the shoutout. Here are the details of what went down.

Bang Si Hyuk reacts to SEVENTEEN's mention

In the latest episode of GOING SEVENTEEN, the members of SEVENTEEN all sat down together to create a trot song. As they were revising the lyrics, Woozi suggested adding Bang Si Hyuk's stage name Hitman Bang to the adlibs. Everyone really liked the idea and went ahead with it. DK sang the part that mentioned the producer's name. All the members in the room burst out laughing as their main vocalist recorded the adlib. Hoshi also hilariously stated that they might get acquired by HYBE for mentioning their chairman in the song. SEVENTEEN is under PLEDIS Entertainment which is a subsidiary of HYBE. Bang Si Hyuk also took to Instagram and responded to the shoutout on his story.

Bang Si Hyuk added the clip of the members adding his name to their trot song and wrote, 'If you are going to be like this...'. In the next story, he added DK's clip while he sang his name and wrote, 'It's an honor'. He also added a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. Fans couldn't get enough of this cute interaction and enjoyed it to the fullest. Many also said the Bang Si Hyuk should also sing the song.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

SEVENTEEN came out with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN with the title track God of Music. The album is a fun and light-hearted piece with 8 tracks in total. Track No. 1, SOS also features Marshmello. With their new album, the group also shattered their previous sales record.

