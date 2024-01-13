EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra prefers letting his work speak rather than relying on 'PR' to create an 'aura'

Sidharth Malhotra, recognized as one of the industry's most talented actors, has navigated his career with a balance of successes and setbacks. Unlike some counterparts, he hasn't embarked on a movie signing spree, maintaining a measured approach in the competitive film industry. Notably, Sidharth has avoided excessive PR tactics, refraining from ubiquitous appearances, and has maintained a relatively low profile.

As he prepares for the release of his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime Video, Sidharth, along with the show's team including Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Rohit Shetty, recently participated in an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass. During the discussion, the actor shared insights into how he remains calm, confident, and secure in an industry known for its cutthroat nature.

Sidharth Malhotra relies on his work, not PR

During the chat, the host questioned Sidharth Malhotra about his deliberate and calm approach to his career, especially in comparison to contemporaries who often make numerous announcements.

In response, the Shershaah star shared his perspective, stating, "It's been almost 11 years now, so after the first few years, you realize that eventually, it's what you bring on screen that matters. The before chatter is not really relevant because you can build up as much as you want. You could be vocal, showcasing 'I've got this, this, and this together,' 'this is what I can do.' I believe in demonstrating what one can do, and there is a sense of confidence and security in knowing that you bring something valuable to the table, something that lends itself to the larger screen and a particular tonality of action."

He attributed his mindset to learnings from the initial years of his career, drawing on his background and upbringing. Sidharth emphasized the importance of staying focused on one's work and not getting distracted by external factors. He stressed that the key lies in delivering a good performance and being in sync with directors. Rather than building up a certain PR image or an aura beforehand, the Mission Majnu actor finds it more effective to come up with the content and receive genuine responses.

In conclusion, he expressed, "To me, a closed fist is stronger."

About Indian Police Force

The web series Indian Police Force has been brought to life by the creative genius Rohit Shetty, who serves as both the creator and director alongside Sushwanth Prakash. This venture marks Rohit Shetty's digital debut, adding a new dimension to his repertoire that has been defined by a series of blockbuster action films. The stellar cast includes Sidharth, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar.

Scheduled to make its debut on January 19, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the series promises an intriguing blend of Shetty's signature action-packed storytelling.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Sidharth's most recent appearance was in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu, where he shared the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. The film, released on OTT, garnered mostly mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Moving forward, the talented actor is set to continue his venture into the action genre with the upcoming film Yodha, co-starring Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani.

Originally slated for a December release last year, Yodha has undergone a schedule adjustment and is now scheduled to hit the screens on March 15, 2024. Fans can anticipate another dose of intense action and gripping performances as Sidharth takes on a new role in this much-anticipated thriller.

