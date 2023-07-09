Is BLACKPINK's Lisa dating TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault? Recent Paris outing sparks rumors

BLACKPINK's Lisa is caught up in dating rumors yet again. Previously, Lisa was rumored to be dating NCT 127's leader Taeyong but none of the rumors were confirmed to be true. Lisa was spotted with her male friends and her supposed boyfriend was also seen. The BLACKPINK maknae is rumored to be in a relationship with Frederic Arnault. Videos and pictures of Lisa at a restaurant with friends were shared on the internet.

Is Lisa of BLACKPINK dating Frederic Arnault?

Rumors about BLACKPINK Lisa's dating life have been going around the internet since someone spotted the singer with her male friends. According to an online fan community post, Lisa was seen enjoying her lunch with her friends at a restaurant in Paris, nothing unusual but rumors say Frederic Arnault accompanied her. However, the location is not disclosed publicly. The onlookers believed that Lisa and Frederic Arnault were on a date.

Ever since the two were spotted together, netizens genuinely are curious to know what is their relationship with each other. Multiple videos and pictures were shared on the internet on where Lisa is clearly seen however, Frederic Arnault's face has been purposely hidden. The person who revealed it said that they could not find videos where Frederic Arnault's face is visible. YG Entertainment has not responded to any of the rumors so it is not confirmed if Lisa is dating Frederic Arnault.

Who is Frederic Arnault?

Frederic Arnault is the CEO of TAG Heuer and the son of Bernard Arnault, who is the richest man in the world. The young CEO was spotted at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert in LA. Frederic Arnault shared a post on his Instagram on November 22, 2022, and captioned it, "What an amazing evening for the BlackPink concert in LA. Congratulations and see you soon in Paris!!".

Netizens assumed that Frederic Arnault is speaking about meeting Lisa in Paris. Previously, Frederic Arnault and BLACKPINK's Lisa have been seen in front of the cameras during fashion events and after parties. BLACKPINK will be performing in Paris for their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR concert on July 15.

