IU unveils alternate happy ending of BTS' V starrer Love wins all music video in concert; WATCH

IU revealed a short clip of an alternate ending of her music video Love Wins All starring BTS' V. Her concert was attended by many celebrities including Lee Jong Suk.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Mar 03, 2024  |  09:33 PM IST |  7.7K
IU and BTS' V: IU and V's Instagram
IU and BTS' V: IU and V's Instagram

IU kicked off her tour this month and her first concert was attended by many artists. The artist revealed a short clip of Love wins all music video which was an alternate happy ending featuring BTS' V. IU had released the music video starring V in late January. The track received a lot of love and attention and V also got a lot of appreciation for his acting. Here is a look. 

IU reveals happy ending version of BTS' V starrer Love wins all music video

On March 2, IU held the first concert of her tour 2024 IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert IN SEOUL at the KSPO DOME. During her performance, she revealed unreleased footage from her music video Love wins all featuring BTS member V. The alternate ending was a joyful event for the fans as the video had a happy ending, unlike the music video. 



IU's concert was attended by Yoo Jae Suk, Park Myung Soo, and Yang Se Chan. Moreover, NewJeans made a guest appearance. Lee Jong Suk attended the concert too. They had confirmed their relationship in January 2023. The actor is known for his roles in Big Mouth, Romance is a Bonus Book, While You Were Sleeping and more. 

Related Stories

BTS' Jungkook, IU, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, more lead Circles Weekly Charts; full list inside
korean
BTS' Jungkook, IU, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, more lead Circles Weekly Charts; full list inside
BTS' Dynamite becomes fastest K-pop group MV to hit 1.8 billion views overtaking BLACKPINK
korean
BTS' Dynamite becomes fastest K-pop group MV to hit 1.8 billion views overtaking BLACKPINK

Advertisement

More about IU 

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. She is also a well-known actor. The artist has starred in various hit dramas like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers and many more. She recently took the lead in the movie Dream alongside Park Seo Joon. She is currently filming for the drama series Thank You for Your Hard Work which will also star Park Bo Gum. 

She made her comeback with Holssi on February 16. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V teases upcoming content in surprise reel by BIGHIT Music’s official Instagram; WATCH

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles