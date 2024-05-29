IVE’s Jang Wonyoung grabs top spot for May individual idol brand reputation ranking followed by Cha Eun Woo and IVE’s An Yujin

The idol individual brand reputation ranking has been revealed and IVE’s Jang Won Young has topped the list. Read on for more details.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on May 29, 2024  |  12:00 PM IST |  13.2K
IVE's Wonyoung (Starship Entertainment), Cha Eun Woo (Cha Eun Woo Twittter), IVE's Yunjin (Starship Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • IVE's Jang Wongyoung takes the top spot in individual idol brand reputation ranking list
  • Top 30 of idol individual brand reputation ranking for May 2024

K-pop individual brand reputation ranking for the month of May 2024 has been revealed. The first position is taken by Jang Won Young from the K-pop girl group, IVE. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo ends up on the second spot and IVE’s An Yu Jin grabs the third spot.

IVE's Jang Wongyoung takes the top spot in individual idol brand reputation ranking list

On May 29, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation ranking and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung grabs the top spot with a total of 4,814,980 points. The score took a sudden jump of 355.59 percent increase since her April’s ranking. Recently, IVE made a comeback with the album IVE SWITCH along with the title track HEYA for which the group, especially, Jang Wonyoung has been in the limelight for the last few days.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo grabs the second spot with a total of  4,802,095, marking a 23.41 percent rise since his score last month. He has gained a lot of popularity from his ongoing K-drama, Wonderful World, starring alongside Kim Nam Joo. Moreover, he has also released his debut solo album Entity in 2024.

Watch IVE's HEYA music video


On the other hand, IVE’s Yunjin takes the third spot with 3,998,536 points. BLACKPINK’s Jennie takes the fourth spot with 3,050,691 and SNSD’s Taeyeon rounds up the list at fifth place with a total of 2,833,943 points. By collecting big data from April 23 to May 23, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. 

Top 30 of idol individual brand reputation ranking for May 2024

  1. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  3. IVE’s Yunjin
  4. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  5. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  6. BTS’s Jimin
  7. BTS’s Jungkook
  8. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  9. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  10. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  11. BTS’s V
  12. ILLIT’s Minju
  13. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  14. BTS’s Jin
  15. Apink’s Yoon Bomi
  16. BTS’s RM
  17. NewJeans’ Minji
  18. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  19. ILLIT’s Yunah
  20. NewJeans’ Hanni
  21. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
  22. BTS’ Suga
  23. Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji
  24. NewJeans’ Danielle
  25. ILLIT’s Moka
  26. aespa’s Karina
  27. NewJeans’ Hyein
  28. OH MY GIRL’s Arin
  29. NCT’s Doyoung
  30. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon

Credits: GP Korea
