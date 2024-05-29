K-pop individual brand reputation ranking for the month of May 2024 has been revealed. The first position is taken by Jang Won Young from the K-pop girl group, IVE. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo ends up on the second spot and IVE’s An Yu Jin grabs the third spot.

On May 29, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation ranking and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung grabs the top spot with a total of 4,814,980 points. The score took a sudden jump of 355.59 percent increase since her April’s ranking. Recently, IVE made a comeback with the album IVE SWITCH along with the title track HEYA for which the group, especially, Jang Wonyoung has been in the limelight for the last few days.

Watch IVE's HEYA music video

On the other hand, IVE’s Yunjin takes the third spot with 3,998,536 points. BLACKPINK’s Jennie takes the fourth spot with 3,050,691 and SNSD’s Taeyeon rounds up the list at fifth place with a total of 2,833,943 points. By collecting big data from April 23 to May 23, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute.

Top 30 of idol individual brand reputation ranking for May 2024

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo IVE’s Yunjin BLACKPINK’s Jennie Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BTS’s Jimin BTS’s Jungkook RIIZE’s Wonbin ILLIT’s Wonhee BLACKPINK’s Jisoo BTS’s V ILLIT’s Minju BLACKPINK’s Lisa BTS’s Jin Apink’s Yoon Bomi BTS’s RM NewJeans’ Minji Wanna One’s Kang Daniel ILLIT’s Yunah NewJeans’ Hanni Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung BTS’ Suga Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji NewJeans’ Danielle ILLIT’s Moka aespa’s Karina NewJeans’ Hyein OH MY GIRL’s Arin NCT’s Doyoung THE BOYZ’s Juyeon

