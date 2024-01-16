Jung Hae In sends coffee truck for Kim Soo Hyun on latter’s upcoming rom-com Queen of Tears’ set
Korean celebs Jung Hae In and Kim Soo Hyun are serving major friendship goals as the former sent a coffee truck to the set of the latter's new drama Queen of Tears. Read on to know how fans reacted!
Actors Jung Hae In and Kim Soo Hyun are contemporaries but above all, they are good friends. The duo flaunted their friendship with a sweet gesture recently. Jung Hae In and two other friends sent a coffee truck to the filming location of Kim Soo Hyun’s new drama Queen of Tears.
The images of the coffee truck caught the attention of K-drama fans as they noticed the stickers and banners next to the truck featuring Kim Soo Hyun’s pictures. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered love upon the actors, appreciating their camaraderie.
Jung Hae In sends coffee truck to cheer Kim Soo Hyun on Queen of Tears’ set
Korean celebrities are known for making such friendly gestures of sending coffee trucks on set to support their co-actors. Jung Hae In and Kim Soo Hyun have been actively working in the entertainment industry for over a decade. The duo has never shared the screen but their bromance is quite evident through this coffee truck surprise.
Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In’s latest projects
Kim Soo Hyun is currently filming for his upcoming romantic comedy-drama Queen of Tears. Starring opposite actress Kim Ji Won, the show recently unveiled the first look of the lead pair as they play a married couple. The drama depicts the story of an arrogant woman and a humble man who try to sustain their relationship despite hitting rock bottom.
Meanwhile, actor Jung Hae In is gearing up for his new drama Mom’s Friend’s Son, alongside actress Jung So Min. Dubbed as the king of melodramas, the actor will foray into the rom-com genre with the forthcoming project. It tells the narrative of two individuals who used to be childhood friends as their mothers were besties. As they meet again as adults, the girl is trying to reboot her life and the guy is a successful architect.
