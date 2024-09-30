Sharon Osbourne’s Plastic Surgery, Anti-aging, Weight Loss, And More

Sharon Osbourne is an eminent television personality, author, and music manager. Her contribution to the entertainment industry as a TV presenter, host, judge, actress, and author is widely recognized and appreciated. In addition to professional accomplishments and accolades, Sharon Osbourne’s plastic surgery and her multiple facial enhancements have garnered media and public attention.

Osbourne has documented her personal life in her very own autobiography, Extreme. Right from her difficult childhood, the lows, and highs of marriage, accidents, affairs, and therapies to plastic surgeries, she has commented on several untouched topics of interest. Her authored books have been among the UK’s best-sellers.

Post the release of her autobiography, the popular TV host’s body transformation, surgical procedures, facial enhancements, and other cosmetic treatments have kept her in the limelight. As you continue scrolling, you will get a closer look at Sharon Osbourne's before and after appearances.

Who Is Sharon Osbourne?

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Sharon Rachel Osbourne was born on 9 October 1952 in London, U.K. The 71-year-old TV host is married to heavy metal singer, Ozzy Osbourne, and shares three children with him.

In early 2002, the personality gained prominence through Osbournes, a reality television show on MTV that showcased her daily family life. Gradually, she earned celebrity status as a host on the Sharon Osbourne Show and a judge and mentor on the UK's The X Factor.

In 2007, the reality star joined the judging panel of America's Got Talent and hosted the second season of Rock of Love: Charm School. Apart from her television appearances, her autobiographies took the world by storm.

Her first autobiography, Extreme, focusing on her childhood ranked first on the UK’s Sunday Times Bestseller List whereas her second autobiography Survivor revolved around her battle with cancer. In 2013, she released her third book, Unbreakable.

These autobiographies covered every aspect of her personal and professional life, including insights into her plastic surgery and other cosmetic enhancements. Keep scrolling to know how she altered her facial features and overall physique to look youthful.

Did Sharon Osbourne Undergo Cosmetic Surgery?

The Talk host openly admitted to undergoing extensive cosmetic surgery through interviews, social media posts, and her autobiographies. She disclosed everything related to the changes she made to her face and body to improve her overall appearance.

As per her 2013 autobiography, Unbreakable, she went under the knife in 1987 and then in 2002. In one of the interviews, she spoke about her third facelift that didn't fetch her expected results. The surgery left her with one eye lower than the other. She regretted her decision as the surgery was one of the worst things she did, according to her. To make matters worse, her mouth and eyes didn’t align. To correct the changes, she had to wait until it healed completely.

In an interview, the TV celeb affirmed that she was done with plastic surgery procedures after the latter one went off the track. She noted that she is frightened and time is against her. The operation lasted for five and a half hours and considering the horrendous result, it wasn’t worth the time and money.

In addition to the three plastic surgeries, the 71-year-old UK native spoke about a few other cosmetic surgeries that she opted for.

Which Surgeries Has Sharon Osbourne Opted for?

From rhytidectomy, abdominoplasty, double mastectomy, and mastopexy to plastic surgery, Sharon claimed to have done it all. In addition to the three facelifts, she confirmed having done a tummy tuck, breast implants, and lifts to her arms and legs, along with fillers and botox.

Reportedly, Sharon Osbourne’s facial surgery was performed by Dr. Leslie H. Stevens, a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon. While revealing the story of Sharon’s face and body alterations, the surgeon was glad to have someone on board who openly discussed modern anti-aging treatment.

The surgeon also mentioned that Sharon opted for plastic surgery as she didn’t want to see her nipples pointing downwards. Hence for complete face and body rejuvenation, the reality TV star chose multiple surgical and non-surgical methods which are as follows:

Body lift Butt lift Liposuction on hips Tummy tuck Thigh lift Facelift Breast lift Eyelid lift Botox injections

Dr. Stevens expressed that Osbourne’s body surgeries were extraordinary and made her look youthful.

How Did Sharon Osbourne's Surgery Impact Her Career And Public Image?

It is true that Sharon’s surgical makeover made her look younger than her actual age. In another interview, Sharon mentioned her physical transformation. She spoke about dropping a few pounds after consuming Hollywood’s most popular type 2 diabetes weight-loss drug, Ozempic. She lost around 42 pounds with a healthy diet and can’t seem to put her weight back.

After being asked about her body changes and weight loss, Osbourne stated that she wasn’t much concerned about weight loss but her family did. Ultimately, it was clear that Sharon’s slim physique was a mix of both, drugs and surgeries.

Overall, her face and body contouring operations kept her under the spotlight with the least impact on her career and public image. In her autobiography, she mused that every time she went under the knife for vanity, it was like slicing off yet more of her self-worth. Nonetheless, the TV star continues to grab the everyone’s attention. Be it red carpet or on television shows, her appearance puts her under the spotlight.

Sharon Osbourne Before And After Plastic Surgery Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The insights into Sharon Osbourne’s plastic surgery and alterations have contributed to more open discussions on cosmetic procedures among the audiences. Her story has indeed helped to normalize conversations about aging and physical enhancements.

Furthermore, Sharon’s willingness to share her personal choices and decisions highlights the importance of considering the potential outcomes and risks involved in cosmetic procedures. That said, finding a trusted medical professional and seeking adequate information is equally important with realistic expectations.