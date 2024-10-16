EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's fitness trainer Prashant Sawant decodes superstar's mindset; 'Unko pasina nahi aaya toh...'

Shah Rukh Khan, at 58, is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Many young actors are inspired by his physique and he has a large fan base. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, his trainer Prashant Shah revealed that the actor's 'mindset' and sports background have a major influence on his fitness. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan works out for 45 minutes daily and collaborates with his trainer to maintain his fitness regimen as a team.

Fitness has become a major focus for Bollywood actors, with Shah Rukh Khan serving as a significant inspiration. From Om Shanti Om to Pathaan, his 6 or 8-pack abs have set new standards in the industry. His fitness trainer of 20 years, Prashant Sawant, recently had an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, where he revealed the secrets behind Shah Rukh Khan's impressive physique.

Sawant explained that the actor maintains a strong mindset that has been consistent over the years and trains like a sportsman, drawing on his background in sports, which has greatly contributed to his fitness. He said, "Unko pasina nahi aaya toh maza nahi aaya, so he like to sweat, toh kuch bhi ho matlab woh khel le ya phir exercise kar le sweat hona unhe bahut pasand hai." (He likes to sweat; if he doesn't sweat, he isn't satisfied, so whether he plays a sport or exercises, sweating is important.)

Furthermore, he was questioned about King Khan's fitness regimen. In response, Prashant mentioned that the actor dedicates 45 minutes each day to working on a specific body part and is committed to maintaining his fitness. Additionally, SRK even engages in physical workouts with his trainer.

Despite his dedication, Shah Rukh has suffered several physical injuries during his film shoots over the years. To recover from one such injury, he sought help from Sawant. Since then, they have been working together as a team on the actor's physique.

Delving more into the topic, he said, "We fight to repair his body, and we work as a team for his body and because sometimes I need his mindset as help to understand so hum dono bhi unke body ke liye jhagad te rehte hai strategies banate, formula banate aur hum woh process mein kabhi 6 pack ban gaye kabhi 8 pack ban gaye." (We both fight for his body, make strategies and formulas, and in that process, we make 6 packs of 8 packs for his films).

In the 2023 film Pathaan, SRK's impressive physique, including his chiseled midsection and bulging biceps, was a major highlight in the blockbuster hit. The celebrity fitness trainer mentioned that they started working on it with the actor in 2018, and continued to connect through video calls during the lockdown to prepare for the physical transformation, which was SRK's vision. The actor put in a lot of effort to achieve the desired physique.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor is now busy filming his upcoming film, King by Sujoy Ghosh, where he will share the screen space with his daughter, Suhana, for the first time.

