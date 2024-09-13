Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey goes full psycho in Deepak Dobriyal led supremely well-made but tragic and disturbing crime-drama

Plot:

Ram Charan Pandey (Deepak Dobriyal) is a police inspector in Sector 36 area of Noida, who takes bribes. Sector 36 is infamous for the frequent kidnappings of young children. While Inspector Pandey keeps ignoring the kidnappings in the area by convincing himself that Newton's 3rd Law Of Motion stating every action has an equal and opposite reaction applies to everything and everyone, a personal encounter convinces him to fight for the justice of those who have lost their children in Sector 36. What Inspector Pandey realises on digging deep is that the case is way messier than he had thought, and it involves some very big and powerful names.

Vikrant Massey essays the role of Prem, the eccentric househelp of a big, powerful industrialist while Darshan Jariwala plays an opportunistic high rank police officer.

Will Ram Charan Pandey bust the entire racket taking place in Sector 36 or he will get engulfed in it? Watch the movie to find out.

What works for Sector 36:

Sector 36 is an engrossing crime-drama with phenomenal performances from the leads. The poetic nature of the film is what takes it notches higher. The storytelling is very impactful and that results in a movie that disturbs you to the core and also makes you understand how apathetic we have become as people.

Sector 36 highlights how the country's most powerful get away with almost everything while those deprived end up facing the wrath of the system that was made to protect them. Every argument, even by the psycho killer, is sometimes so convincing that you buy in to the intention, although you may not agree with the way it is carried out.

At the end of the movie, you have an unsettling feeling but you do realise that what you have watched is something really incredible.

What doesn't work for Sector 36:

Sector 36 had the potential to be slightly more thrilling. The search for the culprit is made to look just too easy and had it been more challenging, it would give the movie a lot more to work with. Few confrontational scenes are unnecessarily long. Yes they are well done but could be shorter for greater impact. Rest, Sector 36 is a very engrossing movie with terrific performances.

Performances In Sector 36:

Deepak Dobriyal as Inspector Pandey is outstanding. He justifies being one of the country's greatest actors.

Vikrant Massey goes fully psycho as Prem and he is so convincing that it makes you very uncomfortable.

Darshan Jariwala is ever-so-dependable as the opportunistic cop.

Other supporting actors in the movie do a very good job and only enhance the movie with their presence.

Final Verdict of Sector 36:

Sector 36 is a supremely well-made crime-drama that is equally disturbing to watch. Powered by extraordinary performances from Deepak Dobriyal and Vikrant Massey, this movie is a must watch for everyone who enjoys a great crime-drama.

