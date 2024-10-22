OPINION: Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 7 actresses who would be perfect to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4

In September 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news that Aditya Chopra is rebooting the iconic Dhoom franchise and is set to bring the fourth installment. While Ranbir Kapoor will be headlining the film, an update on the new Dhoom girl is yet to be revealed. As we await news about the same, here is a list of 7 actresses, including Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and more, who I think would be perfect to star opposite Ranbir in Dhoom 4.

7 actresses who could nail it as the Dhoom girl:

1. Priyanka Chopra

I start this list with our global icon Priyanka Chopra. I think I say this for all of us: I desperately want to see PC in a Hindi movie again. She is classy, stylish, and stunning on screen. Priyanka has already shown her action prowess in films like Don, and she has magical chemistry with Ranbir, as seen in Anjaana Anjaani and Barfi. Who wouldn’t want to see the Desi Girl dance on Dhoom Machale?

2. Kiara Advani

I have seen many fans wanting a collaboration between Kiara Advani and Ranbir Kapoor. This fresh pairing has the potential to do wonders on the big screen. Kiara is already doing action films like War 2 and Don 3, so some might not want to see her in the same genre back to back. But what if she nails all of them?

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

I was mesmerized by Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the recently released trailer of the spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny. In my opinion, she was flawless in the action sequences. An actress with pan-India appeal and a fresh pairing with Ranbir, one of the topmost actors in Bollywood, could prove to be perfect.

4. Deepika Padukone

It is a fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved onscreen couples in Bollywood. They have shown their chemistry time and again and have made a loyal fanbase. Deepika was also appreciated for her action in Pathaan. So why not go back to this successful pair?

5. Alia Bhatt

What better than transforming this real-life romance on the screen? Alia Bhatt has starred opposite Ranbir in Brahmāstra, and even though the love story of their characters wasn’t developed properly, they still showed chemistry. Alia already has Alpha with Yash Raj Films and I feel she is going to slay in action roles just like she does in every genre.

6. Sharvari

Joining Alia Bhatt in YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha is Sharvari. She has grabbed headlines this year for her performances in Munjya, Vedaa, and Maharaj. Sharvari has certainly caught the audience’s attention, including mine. I cannot wait to see how she would look in an action thriller, and I think she could be a good choice for Dhoom 4.

7. Shraddha Kapoor

In 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and managed to impress the audience with their chemistry. After the recent success of her horror comedy Stree 2, rumors of her doing Dhoom 4 have been doing the rounds. While the actress recently denied signing the film, she could certainly be a top choice.

Who do you think is the ideal choice to carry forward the legacy created by the Dhoom girls, Esha Deol, Rimi Sen, Bipasha Basu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif? Share your opinion in the comments below.

