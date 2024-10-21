150+ Miss You Quotes for Husband to Send Across When He Is Away

Confessing your love and longing for your beloved husband isn’t an easy task. And, if you hate spending time away from him, then some of the most romantic and cute miss you quotes for husband can help you find solace. Whether your partner in crime is away for a week, month, or year, quotes rightfully capture every sentiment that you feel. Plus, a sweet “Hubby, I miss you” message can uplift his mood and warm his heart.

“Missing you” quotes for husband are imbibed with profound feelings and deep emotions that you often hesitate to express freely. Hence, when your heart aches due to loneliness, slide some heart-touching and relatable “I miss you” quotes to your amazing husband over text, messages, or video calls. They will seamlessly resonate with what you feel, be it morning, evening, or night.

Every heartfelt quote or deep thank you message will act as a bridge of love and mend your hearts. After all, distance can bring you closer like never before. So, without further ado, scroll down and bookmark your favorite love you, miss you, and romantic quotes for your sweet husband.

Most Emotional Miss You Quotes for Husband

1. “You never really stop missing someone — you just learn to live around the huge gaping hole of their absence.” — Alyson Noel

2. “I wonder how much of the day I spend just calling after you.” — Harper Lee

3. “It is lonely here, and I miss your light.” — Ranata Suzuki

4. “When we miss someone, often, what we really miss is the part of us that with this someone awakens.” — Luigina Sgarro

5. “All I can think about is what you must be doing, and how I wish you were still here.” — Pittacus Lore

6. “The sound of your laughter is still echoing in the room of my memories. — F.M. Sogamiah”

7. “If I miss you any harder, my heart might come looking for you.” — Gemma Troy

8. “They say when you are missing someone that they are probably feeling the same, but I don’t think it’s possible for you to miss me as much as I’m missing you right now.” — Edna St. Vincent Millay

9. “I miss you in ways that not even words can understand.” — Gemma Troy

10. “If you never left again, I would still spend the rest of my life missing you.” — Tessa Bailey

Simple And Sweet Miss You Quotes for Husband

11. “It’s hard when you miss people. But you know if you miss them, that means you’re lucky. It means you had someone special in your life, someone worth missing.” — Nikki Schiefelbein

12. “I miss you a little. A little too much, a little too often, and a little bit more every day.” — John Michael Montgomery

13. “Half of me is missing you and the other half is missing you.” — Ranata Suzuki

14. “I miss you in waves and tonight I’m drowning. You left me fending for my life and it feels like you’re the only one who can bring me back to the shore alive.” — Denice Envall

15. “The silence isn’t so bad, till I look at my hands and feel sad. Because the spaces between my fingers are right where yours fit perfectly.” — Owl City

16. “Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love.” — Munia Khan

17. “Trees quiet without the birds, my heart quiet without you.” — Terri Guillemets

18. “I miss your voice because it is a symphony; your scent because it is a treasure; your smile because it is a jewel.” — Matshona Dhliwayo

19. “A hug for you means I need you, a kiss for you means I love you, a call for you means I’m missing you.” — Beth Obedoza

20. “Every time I miss you, I look into my heart. Because that’s the only place I can find you.” — Unknown

Cute “I Miss You Husband” Quotes That’ll Make Him Feel Adored

21. “No, I don’t miss you… Not in a way that one is missed. But I think of you. Sometimes. In the way that one might think of the summer sunshine on a winter night…” — Sreesha Divakaran

22. “I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.” — M. Storm

23. “I’ve missed you every single day we weren’t together since the moment I met you.” — Colleen Hoover

24. “Missing you is flashes of our past and fantasies of our future with the hard irony of the absence of our present as present occurs.” — Zhi

25. “Missing someone and not being able to see them is the worst feeling ever.” — Nathanael Richmond

26. “I miss you once I wake up, and I miss you once I fall asleep. I wish that we could always be together.” — Greg Rokozy

27. “I think of you with every waking moment of my life and dream of you with every dream that I have; I miss you.” — Kong Muoa

28. “The wind has a purpose – to rattle the window panes, disturb the cat and make me miss you.” — John Geddes

29. “I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds — but I think of you always in those intervals.” — Salvador Plascencia

30. “No, I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams.” — Luke Bryan

“I Miss You” Quotes for Husband That’ll Highlight Your Long-distance Love

31. “Last night the nightingale sat by my window and sang her joyous song of love…Though I loved it, my heart silently missed the beautiful song of your heartbeat!” — Avijeet Das

32. “The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected.” — Nicholas Sparks

33. “My love is selfish. I cannot breathe without you.” — John Keats

34. “Distance means so little when someone means so much.” — Tom McNeal

35. “Another day, another pang that you are far.” — Byron Caldwell Smith

36. “You know someone is very special to you when days just don’t seem right without them.” — John Cena

37. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but it sure makes the rest of you lonely.” — Charles M. Schulz

38. “For when the cold winds blow, I will close my eyes calmly, knowing I am anchored to you.” —Tyler Knott Gregson

39. “Missing someone is part of loving them. Not until you are apart do you realize how much they mean to you.” — Nikhil Saluja

40. “You left me without a soul. I can barely remember the days since you left. They passed without me feeling a single thing. Because you are my ‘feeling’. You’re the only thing that keeps me from being numb.” — Tessa Bailey

41. “I miss you in the maddening noise of the crowd, I hear your laughter at my folly with sweet indifference, I miss you like a frozen tear finding its course, I miss you in your presence inside me, I miss you in every breath I take.” — Debatrayee Banerjee

Relatable Quotes About Missing a Husband

42. “Missing someone enlightens how the person means to you and broadens the feelings shared.” — Unarine Ramaru

43. “My soul is still gasping for breath, and all the words form a single sentence: I miss you.” — Alfa

44. “No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart.” — Anthony T. Hincks

45. “I only miss you when I’m breathing.” — Jason Derulo

46. “I miss you and I want to be with you. It’s as simple, and as complicated as that.” — Charles Bukowski

47. “Your absence has gone through me like a thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its color.” — S. Merwin

48. “You can never love someone as much as you miss them.” — John Green

49. “I miss your voice because it is a symphony; your scent because it is a treasure; your smile because it is a jewel; your hug because it is a masterpiece; and your presence because it is a miracle.” — Matshona Dhliwayo

50. “I long for you like the love sick moon pulls the tide.” — Corinne Bailey Rae

51. “I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul.” — Charles Dickens

Heart-touching “I Miss My Husband” Quotes

52. “Although we are miles apart, the thought and touch of you lives within my heart. It is for that reason, my dear, you will always feel near, even though we are thousands of miles apart.” — Andrew Guzaldo

53. “I think we dream, so we don’t have to be apart so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can play together all night.” — Bill Watterson

54. “Think I’ll miss you forever. Like the stars miss the sun in the mornin’ sky.” — Lana Del Rey

55. “All days are nights to see till I see thee, and nights bright days when dreams do show thee me.” — William Shakespeare

56. “You are my blue crayon, the one I never have enough of, the one I use to color my sky.” — R. Asher

57. “First when I was apart from you, this world did not exist, nor any other. Second, whatever I was looking for was always you.” — Rumi

58. “Each moment that I wait feels like a year, an eternity. Each moment is as slow and transparent as glass. Through each moment I can see infinite moments line up, waiting. Why have you gone where I cannot follow?” — Audrey Niffenegger

59. “That’s how you know you love someone, I guess when you can’t experience anything without wishing the other person were there to see it, too.” — Kaui Hart Hemmings

60. “When I miss you, sometimes I listen to music or look at pictures of you, not to remind me of you but to make me feel as if I’m with you. It makes me forget the distance and capture you.” — Lebron James

61. “Wanting you to come back before anyone notices part of my world has not moved since you left.” — Brian Andreas

Funny Miss You Quotes for Husband

62. "I miss you like a squirrel misses its nuts." — Unknown

63. "Missing you is like being hungry, only my heart needs food." — Unknown

64. "I miss you so much that I'm actually considering doing my own laundry. Please come back!" — Unknown

65. "I miss you so much, even my pillow isn't as comfy as it used to be." — Unknown

66. "I miss you like a nerd misses his glasses." — Unknown

67. "You’re too far away. Come back and help me find my keys... again." — Unknown

68. "Missing you is like a comedy show without laughter." — Unknown

69. "If missing you was a sport, I'd be a world champion by now." — Unknown

70. "If I had to pay for every moment I miss you, I’d be broke." — Unknown

Deep “I Miss You So Much” Quotes for Husband

71. “I miss you. I miss you, I miss you. Be ready, because when I see you, I’ll never let you go again.” — Veronica Rossi

72. “Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart.” — Kay Knudsen

73. “When I am with you I feel alive, like you are the missing part of me. And when I’m not with you I can’t stand it, I literally feel lost.” — K.M. Golland

74. “Whoever thought up the phrase ‘Absence makes the heart grow fonder’ was an idiot. Absence makes a bitch go crazy.” — Toni Aleo

75. “When something happens, good or bad, and the only person you want to tell is the one who isn’t there, you realize how much you really miss someone.” — Unknown

76. “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — A. Milne

77. “Cherish those people who have the ability to touch you and still be thousands of miles from your presence.” — Rachel Wolchin

78. “Your heart reminds you that you love someone when you miss them.” — Unknown

79. “Every second I live in a hope of meeting you again. I die every second in fear of losing you.” — Shantanand Sharma

Romantic Miss You Quotes for Husband

80. “Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated.” — Alphonse de Lamartine

81. “When you miss me, just look up to the night sky and remember, I’m like a star; sometimes you can’t see me, but I’m always there.” — Jayde Nicole

82. “How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake.” — David Jones

83. “My world is thinning, and it’s all because of one person I’m missing.” — Sanober Khan

84. “I spend my entire day missing you every day.” — Unknown

85. “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf



86. “I miss you every second of every minute, every minute of every hour, every hour of every day.” — Shanece

87. “Every night I fall asleep dreaming that I am wrapped up in your arms, but every morning I wake up to cold sheets and an empty bed. I miss you so, so much.” — Bella Raquel

88. “The world is very quiet without you around.” — Lemony Snicket

89. “Without you in my arms, I feel an emptiness in my soul. I find myself searching the crowds for your face – I know it’s an impossibility, but I cannot help myself.” — Nicholas Sparks

Sad Quotes About Missing Husband Who Is Away from Home

90. “Hell exists. It’s here. 3 a.m. awake and without you.” — Beau Taplin

91. “You’re everywhere except right here and it hurts.” — Rupi Kaur

92. “You left, and my heart is a ceaseless sermon of loneliness.” — Jaesse Tyler

93. “They say that time heals all wounds, but all it’s done so far is give me more time to think about how much I miss you.” — Elizabeth Wilder

94. “I have late-night conversations with the moon; he tells me about the sun, and I tell him about you.” — L. Gray

95. “How you can already miss someone when you are in the same room with them, I have no idea. But I do.” ― Karen Harrington

96. “I miss those kisses and the way I used to sleep in your warm hug. I miss the way you made me eat breakfasts and I miss the way you made me laugh. I miss you.” — Himmilicious

97. “There was nowhere I could go that wouldn’t be you.” — Jeffrey Eugenides

98. “Do you know I never ever feel bored, never ever feel lonely, because you are always in my thoughts, morning, afternoon and night?” — Mitch Cuento

99. “They said: “Write the longest sentence you know.” I wrote: “A life without you.”” — Cameron Lincoln

100. “Missing someone, they say, is self-centered. I self-center you more than ever.” ― Saša Stanišić

101. “Absence from whom we love is worse than death, and frustrates hope severer than despair.” — William Cowper

Best Miss You Quotes for Husband That’ll Make His Heart Melt

102. “I keep myself busy with the things I do, but every time I pause, I still think of you.” — Cecelia Ahern

103. “I felt like I was leaving a piece of my soul behind the moment you left. And every second that passes, I miss you like that, times a million.” — A. Huss

104. “The distance may be far and wide, but my heart can cover them all. The space between us is so much more, but you should know that I love you so!” — Linda Roy

105. “And they can’t understand what hurts more—missing the other person, or pretending not to.”― Khadija Rupa

106. “No matter where I am, no matter where I go, your heart is my northern light, I will always find my way home.” — Michael Kilby

107. “Poets use countless words to describe their pain, but I only need three: I miss you.” — Caroline George

108. “When you are missing someone, time seems to move slower, and when I’m falling in love with someone, time seems to be moving faster.” — Taylor Swift

109. “The pain of missing you is a beautiful reminder of the joy of loving you.” — Dean Jackson



110. “I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” — Terri Guillemets

111. “Listen to the sunset; see its pretty hue. When you see it, think of me, and I’ll think of you.” — Oksana Rus

112. “You cannot imagine how much I miss you… The house does not feel the same. I keep feeling that you are here or thinking that I see you. I even think that I can hear you some afternoons. I go out to see. I look for you, but I can’t find you. My life is not the same without you.” — Abbas Kazerooni

Short “Miss You Husband” Quotes

113. “In true love, the smallest distance is too great, and the greatest distance can be bridged.” — Hans Nouwens

114. “Love reckons hours for months and days for years, and every little absence is an age.” — John Dryden

115. “Alone and longing for you / now I do” — June Jordan

116. “But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it.” — Calla Quinn

117. “I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly.” — Franz Kafka

118. “Life is so short, so fast the lone hours fly, we ought to be together, you and I.” — Henry Alford

119. “When you are not at hand to kiss away my fears, I cannot choose but be wretched.” — Byron Caldwell Smith

120. “As long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” — Donna Lynn Hope

121. “If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk in my garden forever.” — Claudia Adrienne Grandi

122. “Tonight, I look up, searching for you among the stars.” — Tilicia Haridat

123. “It means I’ll think about you all the time and wish you were close even when I’m not here.” — Mary H.K. Choi

Miss You Husband Messages to Send in the Morning

124. “You are always loved and cherished wherever you go, I will hold you dear to my heart because that is where you always belong. Miss you from the depth of my heart, my king.”

125. “Close together or far apart, you’re forever in my heart.”

126. “Good morning, my love. Waking up without you by my side is the hardest part of my day. I miss you dearly.”

127. “Dying in your love is better than living without you. I miss you so much, my dear; I love you. Come back to me!”

128. “Starting my day without you is like having coffee without sugar—bittersweet. I miss you so much.”

129. “Every morning, I long for your embrace and your kiss. I miss you more with each passing day.”

130. “Good morning, my love. Your absence is felt deeply, and I can't wait to have you back in my arms”

131. “Each morning without you is a reminder of how much you mean to me. I miss you dearly, my love.”

132. “Good morning, my dear husband. The bed feels so empty without you here. I miss you more than words can say.”

133. “Good morning, my sweetheart. The day feels incomplete without your presence. I miss you more than words can express.”

134. “Good morning, my dear. Waking up without you is the hardest part of my day. I miss you so much.”

135. “Good morning, my love. Your absence is the first thing I feel when I wake up. I miss you terribly.”

“Husband, I Miss You” Messages to Send on Anniversary

136. “Celebrating our love from afar is not the same. I miss you more than ever on our anniversary.”

137. “Happy anniversary, my love. Even though we are apart, my heart is always with you. I miss you dearly.”

138. “Our anniversary feels incomplete without you here. I miss you more than words can express.”

139. “Happy anniversary, my dear husband. The distance may separate us, but our love remains strong. I miss you.”

140. “On this special day, I can't help but feel the emptiness of your absence. I miss you so much, my darling.”

141. “On this special day, I am filled with both love and longing. I miss you so much, my dear husband.”

142. “Even though we are apart, my love for you grows stronger every day. Happy anniversary, my love. I miss you.”

143. “Happy anniversary, my sweetheart. I long for the day when we can celebrate together. I miss you dearly.”

144. “This anniversary, I am reminded of all the beautiful moments we have shared. I miss you and can't wait to create more memories together.”

“I Miss U, Hubby” Messages to Send at Night

145. “Every night, I hug your pillow tight, imagining it’s you I’m holding. It’s a poor substitute for the real thing, but it brings me comfort until you’re back home. Missing you, babe.”

146. “I’m wearing your favorite nightshirt, hoping to dream of you tonight. It’s not as good as having you here, but it’s a reminder of your love. Missing you, my forever love.”

147. “The silence of the night is broken only by the beating of my heart, longing for your presence. I can’t wait to whisper ‘I love you’ in person. Sweet dreams, my handsome husband.”

148. “As I lay in bed, staring at the stars outside our window, I can’t help but wish you were here to whisper sweet nothings and hold me tight. Missing you, my love, sweet dreams.”

149. “Every moment without you feels like a lifetime. I close my eyes and imagine you here, knowing how much you miss me too.”

150. “My heart aches for your presence. I long for the day we’re together again, filling the emptiness with your warmth.”

151. “Missing you more than words can say. Counting the days until we can close the gap between us and I can finally curl up in your arms. Can't wait for that moment!”

152. “The moon reminds me of your glowing smile, and the stars twinkle like the love in your eyes. I’m so grateful to have you in my life, even when we’re apart. Goodnight, my darling.”

153. “The bed feels so cold without you here to warm me up with your love. I’m counting down the nights until I can fall asleep in your arms again. Goodnight, my handsome husband.”

154. “As I close my eyes, I picture your loving face and imagine your strong arms wrapped around me. It’s the perfect way to end the day, even if only in my dreams. Goodnight, my darling husband.”

155. “As the day comes to a close, I’m reminded of how much I miss your goodnight kisses and the way you pull me close as we drift off to sleep. Hurry home to me, my love.”

156. “I’m sending you a goodnight kiss through the miles, hoping it finds its way to your lips and brings a smile to your face. Missing you more with each passing night, my love.”

157. “As I drift off to sleep, my thoughts are filled with memories of your tender kisses and loving embrace. I can’t wait to create more memories together. Sweet dreams, my love.”

With such a collection of miss you quotes for husband at your disposal, you will be able to convey your deepest emotions easily. Whether your beloved is serving in the military, away for a business trip, or living in a different city for work and professional commitments, these quotes and messages will emphasize your strong connection and love, despite the distance. Yes, long-distance relationships can be a little challenging, but such ways of confessing your admiration and longing will make each other feel better.