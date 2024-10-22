BTS fans revive 'purple ribbon project' backing SUGA against funeral wreaths rapper's removal from septet after DUI case

BTS fans, lovingly named ARMYs have revived the purple ribbon project in a powerful show of support for SUGA following a controversy over his recent DUI case. On October 20, anti-fans placed funeral wreaths outside HYBE's headquarters in Seoul, bearing hostile messages demanding the rapper's removal from BTS. The wreaths, which went viral online, labeled SUGA a "criminal" and insulted his music, further escalating the months-long controversy surrounding the incident. In response, the ARMYs, rallied to defend the beloved idol, calling for the group to stay united.

The purple ribbon project saw fans gathering at HYBE's building, tying purple ribbons, which symbolize their solidarity with SUGA, to fences and trees as a sign of support. Some fans held placards and banners expressing their unwavering loyalty to the BTS member, while others took to social media, where hashtags like #WELOVEYOUYOONGI and #BTSISSEVEN began trending. The movement quickly gained momentum, with fans not only criticizing anti-fans for their harsh demands but also calling out HYBE for what they perceived as a lack of decisive action to protect the artist from such malicious attacks.

Meanwhile, the DUI controversy in question began on August 6, when SUGA was involved in an incident while riding an electric scooter near his residence. After falling from the scooter, he was approached by two nearby officers who administered a breathalyzer test, revealing he was under the influence of alcohol. While no individuals were harmed or property damaged, the incident led to a legal process that concluded on September 11. The Seoul Western District Court fined him 15 million KRW following a summary order from the prosecutor’s office. The order did not involve a full trial, as the case was considered a minor offense.

Despite SUGA's compliance with the legal procedures, anti-fans have continued to demand his expulsion from the group. The recent display of funeral wreaths, following former RIIZE member Seunghan’s exit from the group after a similar protest, heightened the online backlash, with some claiming that his actions tarnished the group’s reputation. However, ARMYs have fiercely countered these narratives, emphasizing the singer's accountability and expressing forgiveness for the mistake.

