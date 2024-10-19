Emily Ratajkowski’s Diet, Fitness, Overall Wellness And Exercise Plan

Emily Ratajkowski’s impressive figure has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time. The star has intrigued fans and admirers with what’s on her plate, which has helped her maintain a glamorous physique. Right from breakfast, lunch, and snacks to dinner, Emily Ratajkowski’s diet, intense workout routine, and self-care ritual have sparked interest around the globe.

Emily is not only a successful actress but also a renowned author. Through her book and essays, she has given a glimpse of her overall well-being and active lifestyle. Apparently, her balanced diet plan is surprisingly very normal, unlike the rest of the Hollywood celebrities with toned and slim figures. Plus, she isn’t a gym freak or crazy fitness person. The model’s appearance is the result of conscious food choices with a dash of yoga class and Zumba sessions incorporated into her daily routine.

As you scroll ahead, you will get a preview of her healthy diet plan, self-care ritual, and also her wellness journey.

Who Is Emily Ratajkowski?

Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski was born on June 7, 1991, in London. She is a popular American model and actress who has made appearances in several music videos, feature films, short films, and television series.

At the age of 14, she started modeling and shot for a couple of fashion editorials. Later, she was seen in a variety of musical dramas and on the cover pages of popular magazines.

Advertisement

Due to her professional career, she has always been under the spotlight. Besides, her accomplishments and controversies, it is her toned figure that has garnered a lot of attention.

Fans and media showed deep interest in how she looked and stayed in shape over the years. The reason behind this was her diet plan. Roll your eyes over to know what the celebrity has for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner.

Insights Into Emily Ratajkowski’s Diet Plan

1. She Eats Pastries for Breakfast

Emily is one of the best supermodels but a normal girl at heart who can’t resist having morning pastries. In one of the interviews, she revealed that she consumes a pastry known as “kouign-amann” and relishes it with a Blacktop coffee. It is a layered pastry with a caramelized outing, containing plenty of sugar and butter. This pastry is more of an indulgent croissant.

As per research, breakfast plays a significant role in helping one attain an optimal nutritional profile and deserves special attention ( 1 ). In certain aspects, sugar is considered to be a foe, yet its complete absence in our diet can affect our health ( 2 ).

Advertisement

2. She Prefers a Lighter Lunch

Though Emily’s breakfast gets her high on sugar, her lunch is quite lighter and easy. Her lunch usually consists of a sandwich and salad. When she is on a shoot, the catering services take care of her lunch pretty well. Research states that incorporating vegetable-based salad into the diet can increase nutrient intake and improve overall diet quality ( 3 ).

3. She Enjoys Consuming Meat

In an interview, Em called herself carnivorous as she likes to eat meat. Meat offers high-quality protein and nutrients, which are not easily obtained from meat-free diets ( 4 ).

Furthermore, when she craves iron, she isn’t the one who will rely only on salads. Hence, she prefers maintaining a balance between both, veggies and meat to stay healthy and energetic. Research also claims that meat and vegetables are a daily source of essential vitamins, minerals, and macro and micronutrients ( 5 ).

Emily also loves cooking her own food as she keeps track of sugar, salt, and proteins. As per research, protein quantity has been shown to play an important role in preserving muscle mass and function ( 6 ).

Advertisement

4. She Has Her Dinner Outdoors

Her dinner time is her social time since she likes to catch up with her friends and beloveds. In one of the interviews, she expressed her love for an Italian restaurant that served good cocktails and wine.

When she is not willing to eat a heavy-carb meal, then she chooses a vegan restaurant or relishes Japanese cuisine. Once, she spoke about sushi and uni served at a restaurant in Little Tokyo. Ratajkowski loves anything with uni in it.

5. She Loves Cozy Takeaways

In order to reset, recover, and balance her social life, she opts for takeaways and TV for entertainment. Initially, her physical and mental health was imbalanced, however, she keeps a charge on herself. She simply sits at home, orders Thai food, and binge-watches her favorite shows and films.

Through interviews, she has also expressed her love for eating in bed on a Thursday night or whenever she isn’t in the mood to go out. She gets cozy and believes that mental and physical health are closely aligned. If one takes care of oneself physically, eventually it helps mentally.

Emily also revealed that she keeps her refrigerator stocked with Thai and Indian food, which she usually loves eating while lying on the bed.

Advertisement

6. She Has a Sweet Tooth

Em claims to have a sweet tooth and never denies a treat. She enjoys cupcakes and thinks that it is really important to give your body a break.

7. She Drinks Plenty of Water

In an interview, Emily disclosed that she drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated. Water is essential for life and is involved in virtually all functions of the human body ( 7 ). Every night before going to bed, she ‘chugs’ water and then settles down. In addition, she also drinks turmeric, beet, and veggie juices with her meals.

Overall, for Emily, it is all about what she eats. As you scroll ahead, you will get to know her workout regime.

Read More: Mama June’s Weight Loss: How She Shed Over 65 Pounds

Details About Emily Ratajkowski’s Workout Routine

1. Yoga Is the Key

Emily’s abs were not the result of her working out in the gym. Instead, the model who prefers to work out at a slower pace opted for yoga. Once, she expressed her love for doing yoga, especially outdoors. There is also a yoga studio located near her house that she visits at least once a week. Adding to that, she also enjoys hiking, especially when she is in L.A.

Advertisement

As per research, yoga enhances muscular strength and body flexibility. Additionally, it promotes sleep patterns, and recovery from a treatment of addiction, reduces stress, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain, improves respiratory and cardiovascular health, and enhances overall well-being and quality of life ( 8 ).

2. Zumba

Zumba classes kept her strong. During the times when she hits the gym, she admitted struggling really hard to find some motivation. Hence, she chose Zumba, which is a high to moderate-intensity program, focusing on cardio and strength training exercises. It has also become a very popular exercise, combining all elements of fitness such as muscle conditioning, balance, and flexibility ( 9 ).

While spilling some more beans, she said that she was the chatty one during the classes and also got distracted quite easily. Furthermore, she believes that music has helped her to stay focused and in her zone. She then pushed herself and worked a little harder and better. According to research, fitness programs that include dance and music encourage women to exercise more consistently ( 9 ).

3. Balances Mental and Physical Health

Emily considers resting equally important as eating a balanced diet and working out. She also publicly revealed that she spends more time on her phone, which has deeply affected her sleeping pattern. Plus, she is sensitive to light emitted from the screens.

Finding a vital balance between mental and physical health is what mattered to Emily the most. Research also states that physical activity affects mental health positively whereas exercise in general is associated with a better mood and improved quality of life ( 10 ).

According to Emily, after working out, sleep is much better than taking melatonin. Since her body has worked hard and her brain requires some rest, sleep is the way to go. She therefore believes that sleep is incredibly valuable in today’s era.

Research claims that healthy sleep is important for mood, mental health, cognitive functioning, and cardiovascular, and metabolic health ( 11 ).

Read More: Kristin Cavallari’s Weight Loss: How She Went From 114 to 102 lbs

Emily Ratajkowski’s Self-care Ritual

Emily usually prefers exercise as a nighttime self-care ritual. Whenever she works out, she ends up sleeping for a quick recharge. Furthermore, she stays away from social media, sleeps, and keeps her mobile phone outside the bedroom. She has also limited her time to social media presence.

One thing that she finds therapeutic is writing. She has worked on a collection of essays. It keeps her super focused and disengaged from all the noise, which is usually a slight difficulty. With that, she gets back in bed with her journals and hopes for the best.

Advertisement

Read More: Trisha Yearwood’s Weight Loss: How the Singer Transformed over the Years

A Glimpse of Emily Ratajkowski’s Weight and Wellness Journey

Overall, Emily isn’t very hard on herself. She takes breaks, maintains balance, and keeps herself away from things that bother her. The supermodel’s weight management and wellness journey is surprisingly very simple. She never felt shy about eating certain foods.

Emily Ratajkowski’s diet and healthy lifestyle are not fancy yet fruitful. With a vital balance and mindful choices, she enjoys eating everything. Her approach to food reflects her personal well-being, lifestyle, and her way of social engagement. Additionally, she emphasizes the importance of sleep and showcases a realistic approach to maintaining a healthy life, physically and mentally. Indeed, Emily stands as an inspiration for many.

Sources

1. Breakfast in Human Nutrition: The International Breakfast Research Initiative

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5986439/

2. Effect of sugar intake towards human health

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/309490279_Effect_of_sugar_intake_towards_human_health

3. Consuming Vegetable-Based Salad Is Associated with Higher Nutrient Intakes and Diet Quality among US Adults, What We Eat in America, National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2011-2014

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2212267218320495

4. The role of meat in the human diet: evolutionary aspects and nutritional value

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10105836/

5. Comparative analysis of meat and vegetable based meals in wistar rats

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/303239871_Comparative_analysis_of_meat_and_vegetable_based_meals_in_wistar_rats

6. Protein for Life: Review of Optimal Protein Intake, Sustainable Dietary Sources and the Effect on Appetite in Ageing Adults

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5872778/

7. Narrative Review of Hydration and Selected Health Outcomes in the General Population

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6356561/

8. Exploring the therapeutic effects of yoga and its ability to increase quality of life

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3193654/

9. The Effects of Zumba Fitness® on Respiratory Function and Body Composition Parameters: An Eight-Week Intervention in Healthy Inactive Women

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9819619/

10. Role of Physical Activity on Mental Health and Well-Being: A Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9902068/

11. Sleep is essential to health: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine position statement

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8494094/