When Did Justin Bieber Release His Last Solo Album? Pop Star Shares Carousel Of Photos Seemingly Teasing New Music

Fans are thrilled that Justin Bieber may be releasing new music soon. On Sunday, October 20, the pop star posted a series of Instagram photos to tease his return to the studio.

The photos, which were shared without context, show Bieber surrounded by musical equipment such as pianos, keyboards, and soundboards. One photo even shows him sipping coffee while he works. The last image shows Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, sharing a kiss in the studio.

Although Bieber did not provide a caption for the photos, he did tag photographer Rory Kramer, hinting they were professionally captured. Fans soon speculated that the photos could be a sign of new music, especially since Bieber has not released a solo studio album since Justice in 2021.

Hailey Bieber has remained by Justin's side throughout his career, and this latest music project appears to be no different. The couple has recently been in the spotlight, for both personal and professional reasons. Their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, was born just two months ago, and Hailey has been seen supporting her husband at many events.

On Saturday, October 19, Justin made a surprise appearance at Don Toliver's concert at Crypto Arena, which Hailey happily watched from the crowd. During the concert, Bieber and Toliver performed a live version of their joint track, Private Landing.

Bieber, dressed in a white beanie, black hoodie, and black glasses, danced with Toliver, microphone in hand, much to the joy of the crowd. "Make some noise for f------ Justin B," Toliver said as Bieber took the stage.

Justin Bieber's most recent solo studio album, Justice, dropped in 2021. This, his sixth album, received huge attention and critical acclaim. It featured singles such as Peaches and Anyone, solidifying Bieber's place in pop music after more than a decade in the music industry. Justice was viewed as a personal and emotional project for Bieber, with themes of love, justice, and personal struggles.

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting his next full-length solo release. Although Bieber released songs in 2022 and 2023, including collaborations with Don Toliver on Honest and Private Landing, he has yet to release a new album.

The Instagram photo showing Bieber in the studio has spread rumors that new music is finally on the way, and this might be his seventh studio album since his debut with My World 2.0 in 2010.

