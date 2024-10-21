Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Third-week nominations: Jacquline, Soundariya and Sathya in danger zone this week?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is getting intense for the contestants due to its continuous twists and turns. While two housemates have already been eliminated from the reality TV show, tension looms over the remaining players in the game. Recently, the channel dropped a new promo showing the nominations process.

This week, Bigg Boss announced that there will be no "Men Vs Women" during the nominations round. Therefore, anyone can nominate fellow contestants. While Soundariya and Jacquline are recurring names, Muthukumaran chooses to vote against Pavithra as she plays safe. Meanwhile, some of the housemates take Sathya's name as well during the process.

While 10 contestants were in the danger zone last week, it is yet to be determined who all will be nominated this week.

However, after the promo was released, several netizens took to the comments to post their reactions. A user wrote, "Vishal over attitude gonna backfire soon."

Meanwhile, another netizen commented, "One doubt why no one will nominate Sunita alone. Please tell me if you know the reason."

Take a look at the promo below:

During the weekend episode, Arnav got eliminated from the house out of 10 contestants who were in the danger zone. After his eviction, he went on and dismantled the BB trophy in the garden area. The actor further joined Vijay Sethupathi on the stage and wished well to the other housemates.

As Arnav was leaving, Vijay Sethupathi gave him very fruitful advice and said, "Eat good biryani, watch a good movie, and start a fresh life after going outside."

Advertisement

Before Arnav, Ravindar, aka Fatman, got evicted from the show. After both Arnav and Ravindar's elimination, 16 players are left in the reality TV show.

They include Ranjith, Jacquline, Sachana, Vishal, Ananthi, Pavithra, Dharsha, Muthukumaran, Arun, Anshitha, Deepak, Sunita, Soundariya, Tharshika, Sathya and Jeffrey.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil 8 on Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Men vs women; which team wins nomination pass in new challenge?