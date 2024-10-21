Rani Mukerji repeats her red and pink bandhani suit for Karwa Chauth celebrations; proves sustainability champions

At Anil Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebration on October 20th, Rani Mukerji stole the spotlight in a vibrant pink and red suit, showcasing her commitment to sustainable fashion. This flamboyant outfit, which she also wore to the airport in March 2023, highlights her belief in versatile style. Her gorgeous appearance not only attracted the eyeballs but also underscored the relevance of eco-friendly fashion. Let’s take a closer look at her Karwa Chauth outfit.

Rani’s ethnic outfit was designed by Nidhi Tholia and has a vibrant red-dotted kurta with ceremonial hues. The bottom portion of the kurta had an attractive golden border, which enhanced the beauty of the suit. Rani Mukerji wore it with a pair of long red palazzo pants with golden embroidery, beautifully complementing the same. Rani decided to wear a lovely pink dupatta, which came with gold scalloped borders around it and charming prints all over to complete her festive outfit.

Rani took the celebration a notch higher with spectacular accessories. She embellished her look with studded earrings and a tiny nose ring, adding just the right amount of sparkle. The actress’ colorful neon pink heels were also a nice touch to her Karwa Chauth outfit.

Rani went for a look that accentuated her beauty with no-make up look and did not overdo it. She opted for only blushed cheeks, nude lips, kohl eyes with mascara, and thick lashes. And to add on, she made a bun hairstyle to keep it classy and neat, allowing her embellishments to take center stage.

Advertisement

But the twist is that Rani wore this stunning outfit back in March at the airport. On that occasion, she paired the same kurta with straight-fit palazzo pants in bold orange color, adding a fun pop of color to her look. She wore small studs and stylish sunglasses, perfect for traveling. She completed her airport outfit with pink slippers, adding a casual vibe to her airport fit.

In order to enhance her appearance even more, Rani Mukerji took the decision to sport an all-fresh beauty look. She opted for pink lipstick and a small bindi while letting her hair flow freely, looking glamorous without trying too hard. This lovely outfit proves how style is not a limitation and that you can repeat a piece of clothing without losing your style reputation.

ALSO READ: Queen of ethnic style Rani Mukerji's 5 retro looks that take us back to the swinging 60s