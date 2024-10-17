EXCLUSIVE: The Wild Robot Director Chris Sanders Picks THIS Sequence From The Movie As His Favorite

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Wild Robot.

The Wild Robot, an upcoming animated science fiction film, directed by Chris Sanders is all set to hit the screens this week. The movie explores the journey of a service robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong’o), trying to adapt to an uninhabited island after a shipwreck, while taking on the role of an adoptive mother to an orphaned goose, Brightbill (Kit Connor).

Ahead of the release of the film, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with director Sanders and learnt about the sequences from The Wild Robot he considers to be his personal favorite.

During the conversation, Chris Sanders dubbed the process of picking his scene as a “wonderful problem” because he admitted to have never worked on a film before “where every single sequence that comes up, I’m like, ‘This is my favorite’ ‘No, this is my favorite!’”

“It sounds like I am just making that up but I’m not,” he shared. The director went to reveal how a pivotal moment in the middle of the movie when Brightbill has to leave for migration is a sequence close to his heart.

“The scale of that color and the direction of that I thought was just so beautifully done,” Sanders shared. He then explained how he wanted the characters to be standing “in the cool shadows of morning” right before the sun is just coming up and as “they take flight they touch the golden warm sunlight and there’s a shift in color as they rise.”

Chris Sanders also revealed that his ultimate favorite sequence from the movies is the scene that happens right after the aforementioned moment. “It’s titled the Signal and after the geese leaves, Roz has now completed her mission,” he revealed.

“She’s ready to leave the island and the island is going to sleep for the winter,” Sanders added. “The shift in mood and color, is something that I experienced as a kid growing up in Colorado as summer turned to fall. The feeling that you have to capture is a very specific one, it’s very hard to describe. But the artists did something that I thought was unbelievably beautiful during that moment,” he explained.

Sanders went on to describe how everything turns quiet in the sequence and the color shifts from the browns of the fall season to the greens and greys before the snow starts to fall. He also shared how Chris Barrows music further “completes the picture” in the sequence. “If there’s one part of the film, I would try to live in maybe forever, it would be that moment,” the director concluded.

The Wild Robot releases in theatres across India on October 18.

